How old is Charli D'Amelio? Teen sensation one of TikTok's biggest stars!

Charli D'Amelio is one of social media's fastest-growing talents!

One of the most divisive topics in modern-day society is what constitutes a celebrity these days.

Thanks to social media, anyone with a camera, an internet connection and just a hint of luck can turn themselves into an overnight sensation.

As a result, long gone are the days when it was just film, TV and sports stars who hogged the limelight.

With followings in the millions, some of social media's biggest and brightest stars have audiences bigger than most TV shows and have become cultural icons with younger generations.

Take TikTok star Charli D'Amelio whose work on the social media site has allowed her to gain a following nearing 10 million people.

Meet Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio is an American dancer and social media sensation.

The 15-year-old has earned almost overnight fame since joining TikTok, the spiritual successor to Vine, in June 2019.

Charli has earned a following in the millions for her short and snappy videos, usually only a few seconds in length, showing her dancing or lip-syncing away to popular songs.

She's earned quite the following

Despite only joining the video-sharing site in June, Charli D'Amelio has earned a follower count of over 9.2 million people.

Her meteoric rise is perfectly summed up by the fact that her following has nearly doubled in size since the end of November when she had just five million followers.

Each of her videos receives like counts in the millions, numbers that some broadcast TV channels can only dream of.

The Daily Mail, who interviewed Charli at the end of November, estimates that, due to her enormous following, each of her posts could earn her around $2,000-$3,000.

She's not just on TikTok

Unsurprisingly, Charli's fame on TikTok isn't just limited to the video-sharing site with her also boasting a huge following on Instagram.

On the image-sharing site, the teen sensation has a further 1.8 million followers.

Combined, her following on both Instagram and TikTok totals a ridiculous 11 million people and what's more ridiculous still is that her following is still growing at a huge rate and will probably make the numbers in this article obsolete in a few weeks time, nevermind months.