Greta Thunberg is a time traveller according to Reddit fan theories - from 1898 to Time’s 2019 Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg may have been sent from another time to save us if fan theories are right.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few months, you'll know who Greta Thunberg is by now.

The inspirational 16-year-old has become the face of the fight against climate change and in doing so has become an internationally recognised figure.

After she began protesting on her own in Sweden, Greta Thunberg has quickly inspired others to do the same, leading mass protests and even being invited to speak at global summits in New York and Madrid.

And, as 2019 draws to a close, Time Magazine has named the young climate activist Person of the Year.

However, Greta's story could have another interesting twist if Reddit users are right in a theory that the 16-year-old is, in fact, a time traveller.

The time traveller theory

The bizarre time-travelling theory has ignited debate as 2019 draws to an end after a photo emerged online showing a group of Canadian children circa 1898.

One of the children in the photograph from the University of Washington is the spitting image of 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.

This has led many to tout the theory that Greta has been sent through time to help save humanity from the impending doom of global warming.

The mysterious photo

The photo that appears to show a time-travelling Greta Thunberg was taken c. 1898 in Canada's Yukon Territory and was taken by photographer Eric A. Hegg.

The image, which is part of a collection that was digitalised in 1997, shows three children working at a gold mine with an excitable dog running around in the background.

While the image is fascinating enough as it is, offering a little window into the past, the fact that the girl in the foreground is the doppelganger of today's Greta Thunberg has left many scratching their heads.

Not to mention the fact that when the image is compared with a modern photo of Greta Thunberg, the likeness is only further confirmed.

I overlaid two pictures of her and lined up the face. From this simple alignment, which matches perfectly, this black and white photo has been photoshopped. Her face does not match the texture and focus of the rest of the photo. pic.twitter.com/X6qFx1pk0V — Jonathan Cretsinger (@JCretsinger) November 21, 2019

The internet reacts

It's safe to say that the internet has been left somewhat flummoxed by the emergence of the 120-year-old photograph.

While many simply wave off the time traveller theory as nonsense, others are convinced Greta is here with a purpose.

One Twitter user commented that "it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us."

While another added: "This Greta Thunberg time traveller conspiracy theory is mad. Part of me fully believes it."

Chances are, the theory is just that, a theory but you never know.