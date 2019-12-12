Greta Thunberg: Who are her parents? Where did she grow up?

Many consider her to be one of the most powerful people on the planet.

Greta Thunberg makes regular headlines, but who exactly are her parents?

The 16-year-old environmental activist - born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden - has become the poster-child for saving the planet in recent years, and her passionate speeches have essentially become inescapable on social media.

She has earned many admirers in her career so far, from Leonardo DiCaprio to David Attenborough, but of course, she has also gained some detractors, with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson having ranted about her, going as far to call her "a spoilt brat", according to the Metro.

Despite her actions dividing public opinion, she has risen to become TIME Magazine's Person of the Year in 2019 and is remarkably the youngest person ever to receive the honour.

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech at the plenary session during the COP25 Climate Conference on December 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The COP25 conference brings...

Greta Thunberg: Parents

As highlighted by TIME, she said in an interview:

"We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying.”

It's quite incredible how iconic she has become in such a short space of time. The publication notes that the global movement she kickstarted began as recently as August 2018, when she began missing school to protest outside of Swedish Parliament with a sign reading "School Strike for Climate."

Since then, she has met with some of the most powerful people in the world and has encouraged millions to join in her fight for a better planet. Her parents must be incredibly proud, so let's take a moment to consider them...

Greta Thunberg's mother: Malena Ernman

Greta's mother is Malena Ernman.

The 49-year-old is a Swedish opera singer and is actually a member of The Royal Swedish Academy of Music. If you're a Eurovision Song Contest fan, then chances are you've seen her perform before, as she represented Sweden in the 2009 edition.

Despite being an opera talent, her musical ability doesn't stop there. She has performed in musicals and has worked within cabaret, jazz and more. As highlighted by The Sun, Malena also shares Greta's enthusiasm for helping the environment, and in 2016 she received the Martin Luther King Prize, which is awarded to individuals who strive for peace, non-violence, freedom, justice, equality and solidarity.

The WWF (World Wildlife Fund) also named her Sweden’s Environmental Hero of the Year in 2017, along with a biologist named Rebecka le Moine.

Malena Ernman, Swedish opera singer and Mother of Greta Thunberg, poses in Stockholm, June 13, 2017. (Photo by Christine Olsson

Greta Thunberg's father: Svante Thunberg

The same source also draws attention to Svante Thunberg.

In terms of career, people will perhaps best recognise him for his role in a TV series called Skargardsdoktorn (he played Lilleman) which aired from 1997 to 2000.

However, he also works as Malena's manager (they married in 2004) and is both an author and producer. He is actively supportive of Greta's work and has been seen many times accompanying her on her travels to deliver speeches etc.

The couple also has another daughter - Beata Ernman - who was born in 2005. She's a singer.

