Glenn Murray sends promotion warning to Leeds United & West Brom

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table, at this moment in time, ahead of West Bromwich Albion on goal difference.

Glenn Murray has warned Leeds United and West Brom that the likes of Fulham can still catch them in the race to finish in the automatic place despite the duo opening up a very healthy lead on the chasing pack.

The Brighton striker made it clear that 'a couple' of injuries to key players could have a 'devastating' effect, as he thinks Leeds and West Brom aren't out of the woods yet.

Leeds are currently sitting top of the Championship pile on 46 points after 21 games, 11 points more than third-placed Fulham, as the Yorkshire club are only ahead of the Baggies because of goal difference.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (11/12/19 7:30 pm start), Murray, who has won promotion with Brighton and Palace, shared how there is still a long way to go.

"No, I don't think that's game over yet [in chasing the top-two]," Murray told Sky Sports. "There is a big Christmas period coming up and we know what the Championship is like, it's pretty relentless and you have got to keep your main players fit.

"If you lose a couple of those then it can be devastating. I think the race [to finish in the automatic places] is still on and Fulham will be still trying to catch those two [Leeds and West Brom]."

One of the toughest periods of the season is upon the players and if they can see through this in a positive fashion then it'll bode well for that top-two race.

Leeds proved their worth during the first half of the last campaign, but they did drift away and, in the end, they had to settle for the play-offs, which ended in heartbreak.

Both Leeds and West Brom suffered play-off semi-final defeats last season, with Marcelo Bielsa's men blowing a lead against Derby and the Albion losing a penalty shootout against their rivals, Aston Villa, who in the end, secured their place in the Premier League.