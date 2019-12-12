Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand predict Champions League success for Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Des Kelly, Glen Hoddle and Jermaine Jenas present to TV prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool will win the Champions League this season, predicts Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after he scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on...

Glenn Hoddle has predicted on BT Sport that Liverpool will win the Champions League this season.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend has said that he cannot see any team beyond Liverpool, although he has praised Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has also backed Liverpool to go all the way in Europe this campaign.

 

Hoddle said on BT Sport: “I think Liverpool and I have got a sneaky feeling that Atletico Madrid might get through, you know.”

Hoddle added: “I can’t see anyone past Liverpool at the moment.”

After Peter Crouch also backed the Reds, Ferdinand said: “I think it’s a clean sweep, Liverpool. They are just the sort of more complete team.”

Bold prediction

Liverpool won the Champions League last season and also reached the final of Europe’s premier club competition in 2018.

The Reds have progressed to the knockout rounds of the competition this season, and do look very good and have a strong team.

However, it is not easy for teams to win the Champions League back-to-back, and it is going to be tough for the Reds to do so this campaign.

Moreover, there are some really brilliant teams in the last-16 stage, as there always are.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all will fancy their chances of clinching the Champions League this season.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Naby Keïta of FC Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch