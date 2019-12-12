Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand predict Champions League success for Liverpool

Liverpool will win the Champions League this season, predicts Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand.

Glenn Hoddle has predicted on BT Sport that Liverpool will win the Champions League this season.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend has said that he cannot see any team beyond Liverpool, although he has praised Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has also backed Liverpool to go all the way in Europe this campaign.

Hoddle said on BT Sport: “I think Liverpool and I have got a sneaky feeling that Atletico Madrid might get through, you know.”

Hoddle added: “I can’t see anyone past Liverpool at the moment.”

After Peter Crouch also backed the Reds, Ferdinand said: “I think it’s a clean sweep, Liverpool. They are just the sort of more complete team.”

Bold prediction

Liverpool won the Champions League last season and also reached the final of Europe’s premier club competition in 2018.

The Reds have progressed to the knockout rounds of the competition this season, and do look very good and have a strong team.

However, it is not easy for teams to win the Champions League back-to-back, and it is going to be tough for the Reds to do so this campaign.

Moreover, there are some really brilliant teams in the last-16 stage, as there always are.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all will fancy their chances of clinching the Champions League this season.