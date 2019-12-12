Fortnite Chapter 2: Leak shows how to use split-screen on PS4 and Xbox One

A leak for Fortnite Chapter 2 shows how PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to use split-screen.

Some patch notes for update 11.30 have been shared, but - in equally exciting news - Epic Games themselves may have accidentally revealed split-screen. This long-awaited Fortnite Chapter 2 feature will reportedly be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only, and the developer's premature FAQ also detailed how to use the feature.

Fortnite Chapter 2 has largely been fantastic since its rebirth following the awful Season 10, but the Battle Royale title could be set to become even better thanks to the reported addition of split-screen for consoles. Epic Games will provide a "special announcement" during the Game Awards later today (or December 13th in the United Kingdom), and it's possible we'll be told about the clamoured for multiplayer feature then.

However, before it's officially announced or a part of the game, below you can discover how you'll be able to use split-screen on PS4 and Xbox One when it lands.

How do you use split-screen in Fortnite Chapter 2 for PS4 and Xbox One?

Fortnite Chapter 2 players will only be able to use split-screen for PS4 and Xbox One in Duos and Squads mode.

Split-screen will be exclusive to PS4 and Xbox One, and it will not be available to use for Creative, Limited Time Modes, Save The World or Solos.

If this is disappointing, then the good news is that split-screen will be supported for crossplay between the Sony and Microsoft consoles.

The reveal of split-screen was reportedly leaked by Epic Games themselves on a Fortnite support page. This premature reveal was covered by Fortnite Insider, and their article includes a screenshot of the now deleted support page.

Epic Games' deleted support page noted that players will need to have a stable internet connection, and that the split-screen session will end if one person disconnects or exits the session.

It also shared that the lobby and all sub-menus will not be shared and that split-screen will only work during matches.

Finally, Epic Games also noted that a fundamental requirement for split-screen gameplay is players having the same language settings due to a momentary lack of language support.

With Epic Games being at the Game Awards 2019 to reveal some exciting news about Fortnite, it's possible that they will announce split-screen there and then.

Until then we'll just have to wait. And, in case it needs to be specified, split-screen will apparently only be coming to PS4 and Xbox One, meaning Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices will not be supported.