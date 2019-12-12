Explained: ‘Dogs at polling stations’ is taking over Twitter again

Election day has arrived and so too has the 'Dogs at polling stations' Twitter trend.

After weeks of campaigning, election day is finally here.

If you ever needed the perfect summary of the 2019 election, as I write this and look out of the window, the sky is a horrendous shade of grey with some of that god-awful fine drizzle filling the air as well.

Luckily, the bizarre election-themed Twitter trend #dogsatpollingstations has arrived once again to offer a small patch of joy on this cold December day.

The trend has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years with dog-lovers posting photos of their political pooches on social media.

But just where did the adorable trend come from?

Forget politics, this is the main reason to log onto Twitter today #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/fGUyDpaSU6 — smitch (@Smitch2015) December 12, 2019

What is the 'Dogs at polling stations' trend?

The 'dogs at polling stations' trend is simple enough.

When you go out to cast your vote in the election, take your dog along and get your furry companion to pose for a photo outside the polling station.

Your dog is actually allowed in the polling station with you as long as they are well behaved.

When and where did the trend originate?

Dogs at polling stations' first appearance on Twitter came on the morning of May 7th, 2015, during the UK's election that year.

The trend appeared, much like it has this year, as dog owners began posting photos of their dogs outside polling stations.

However, while we know when the tweets first started appearing, the exact tweet that started it all, 'tweet zero' as we're dubbing it, has been buried under thousands of similar tweets.

Social media hasn't disappointed in 2019

Unsurprisingly, voters have continued the trend at each major vote since 2015 here in the UK and once again, #dogsatpollingstations is taking Twitter by storm with thousands of dog owners showing off their democratic doggos.

Here are some of our favourites so far:

She went for a weird pose, but each to their own. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/W8WcCKtoBF — Nick Thompson (@NickThompson20) December 12, 2019

Remember that on Election Day, there is no bad weather, only inappropriate clothing. #dogsatpollingstations

Now, kindly, bring out your dogs... pic.twitter.com/s1ot1ohD5N — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 12, 2019

Thrilled to report an exceptional (and very good) turn out at Dulwich Village Polling #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/gaBtYOfB71 — Kate Turner (@Kate_Turnr) December 12, 2019

My dog is staunch Labour but asks you to vote tactically in the places we can't win - to keep Johnson out #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/3Ay2GrV9i2 — Paul Mason #VoteLabour (@paulmasonnews) December 12, 2019

YOU KNOW WHAT DAY IT IS!!☺️☺️ #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/tiVGMZfc37 — Eddie of Oxford (@PeopleOfUK) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, this Twitter user spotted some imposters.