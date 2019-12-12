Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react to links with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

John Verrall
Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy reacts as his goal is called off after an offside during the second half of a 3-2 Red Bulls win at StubHub Center on April 28, 2018 in Carson,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are said to be looking to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy against the Los Angeles FC in the second half of a Major league Soccer Western Conference semifinal match at the Banc of California Stadium on...

Everton fans have had a mixed reaction to reports that they are interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to AreaNapoli, Everton are now in the race to sign the veteran Swedish forward, who is set to become a free agent in January.

Everton have struggled to find a prolific scorer so far this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean failing to score with much regularity.

And it is suggested that Everton have now identified Ibrahimovic as the man who could be a potential short-term solution to their problems.

 

The 38-year-old has scored 31 goals in as many games for LA Galaxy in MLS, which proves that he still has the quality to hit the back of the net.

There are some doubts from Everton fans over whether Ibrahimovic would still cope in the Premier League though.

However, other Toffees supporters are fully behind the idea, as they feel Ibrahimovic could still offer a lot of quality to their squad.

Whether the Ibrahimovic link does come true remains to be seen, but it does seem highly doubtful at this current stage.

Everton do not have a permanent manager in place right now, so making plans for January transfers is unlikely to be at the top of their list of priorities.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch