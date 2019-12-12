Everton fans react to links with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Everton are said to be looking to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.

Everton fans have had a mixed reaction to reports that they are interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to AreaNapoli, Everton are now in the race to sign the veteran Swedish forward, who is set to become a free agent in January.

Everton have struggled to find a prolific scorer so far this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean failing to score with much regularity.

And it is suggested that Everton have now identified Ibrahimovic as the man who could be a potential short-term solution to their problems.

The 38-year-old has scored 31 goals in as many games for LA Galaxy in MLS, which proves that he still has the quality to hit the back of the net.

There are some doubts from Everton fans over whether Ibrahimovic would still cope in the Premier League though.

However, other Toffees supporters are fully behind the idea, as they feel Ibrahimovic could still offer a lot of quality to their squad.

I’d want this so that Ibra could teach kean — paul (@paul71407382) December 10, 2019

I would cry so many tears of joy. My favorite player and my favorite club. — James Gardner (@JRGardner91) December 10, 2019

I would have abit of that — mark1878 (@EFCmark1878) December 10, 2019

I would do it in a heartbeat. American here, NYRB supporter, loved watching Zlatan boss people around the field. He still has it. But, I think that they paid him double that his last year, we would have to seriously increase the offer. Get Giroud at a lower price — Ken (@KenCamara) December 10, 2019

Please no — Flock75 (@bluethrough1) December 10, 2019

Please no. Eto still lives large in the memory — Mike Hughes (@codders78) December 10, 2019

What a waste of money when we’ve got Antony Gordon. — Mary Dickinson (@MaryDickinson1) December 10, 2019

Would be an awful signing massive ego and doesn’t have the legs anymore — Antony (@KennySize) December 10, 2019

Whether the Ibrahimovic link does come true remains to be seen, but it does seem highly doubtful at this current stage.

Everton do not have a permanent manager in place right now, so making plans for January transfers is unlikely to be at the top of their list of priorities.