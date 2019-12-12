What Carlo Ancelotti said about Everton ace Moise Kean earlier this year should excite Toffees fans

Everton forward Moise Kean is still yet to score for the Toffees since arriving at Goodison Park.

With Everton being on the lookout for a new permanent manager, one question besides the obvious "who are the Toffees appointing" is - what would the appointment mean for particular players at Goodison Park?

One player who Marco Silva seldom utilised, despite arriving to Everton with high expectations, is young Italian striker Moise Kean.

Kean only arrived at Everton in early August, joining the Toffees from Juventus for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

Following a shaky start at Goodison Park, however, with two Premier League starts all season and 46 minutes of league action since the October international break (Transfermarkt), transfer speculation has seen the 19-year-old linked with several Serie A sides including Roma and AC Milan.

However, with Silva now gone, Everton have been linked with Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday despite a 4-0 win against Genk which put the Italians into the Champions League knockout stages, perhaps not too surprising given the apparent long-running dispute between the coach, the players and president Aurelio di Laurentiis.

Ancelotti rates his countryman highly, as he told Goal.com in April: "I was impressed and surprised by Kean. His beginning of the year was amazing and there’s been careful management of the player, on and off the field."

Should the rumours be true and the former Chelsea, Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich coach come on board at Goodison Park, it would certainly seem to bode well for Kean, who let's not forget is a young player who's still adapting not only to a new style of football but a new country, and would certainly benefit from Ancelotti's guidance.