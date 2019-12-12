Reported Everton target Carlo Ancelotti hailed by Ashley Cole

Everton are looking for a new manager to take the Toffees reins while Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti, believed to be one of Everton's most sought-after choices for the Goodison Park hotseat, has been given a glowing endorsement by England legend Ashley Cole (Sky Sports News).

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva left the Goodison Park role last week, the Toffees hierarchy having decided to axe the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the relegation zone.

Napoli, meanwhile, confirmed that Ancelotti had been axed on Tuesday, shortly after leading the Partenopei to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 4-0 win against Genk, which ended a nine-match winless run without victory for the Italians.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich boss was sacked by Napoli despite the comprehensive win and progress in Europe - probably not too surprising given the apparent long-running dispute between the coach, the players and president Aurelio di Laurentiis seemingly making his position all-but untenable.

Ashley Cole says Ancelotti did "magnificently" at Chelsea - where he won the Premier League and FA Cup double under the Italian - and hailed his man-management skills.

"Carlo did magnificently with the team," Cole, who won over 100 caps for the Three Lions, told Sky Sports News. "I liked how he was, not just as a manager but as a man. He was like your best friend."

In addition, Cole would like to see current Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg get the Gunners job permanently, with Ancelotti also believed to be on the North Londoners' radar.

"Freddie is there and hopefully he can take over as permanent manager - he knows the club inside out," added Cole. "Freddie was my friend at Arsenal and hopefully he can change some things there."