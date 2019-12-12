Quick links

Everton fans react to Duncan Ferguson announcement

Subhankar Mondal
Everton will face Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the club’s decision to keep Duncan Ferguson in charge of the first team for this weekend’s match against Manchester United.

Ferguson was placed in charge of Everton on a temporary basis following the departure of Marco Silva as the manager after the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Under the new caretaker-manager, the Toffees won 3-1 against Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League last weekend.

 

Everton are back in action on Sunday when they take on United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Toffees have announced on their official Twitter page that Ferguson will remain the club’s caretaker-manager, and Everton fans are delighted, as some of the posts on the social networking site below show.

Winning against Manchester United

United are doing well at the moment, and playing at Old Trafford this weekend will give the Red Devils the edge over Everton.

However, having won against Chelsea last weekend, the Everton players will be full of confidence, and the travelling fans could end up watching the team emerge victorious again.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

