Everton fans react to Duncan Ferguson announcement

Everton will face Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the club’s decision to keep Duncan Ferguson in charge of the first team for this weekend’s match against Manchester United.

Ferguson was placed in charge of Everton on a temporary basis following the departure of Marco Silva as the manager after the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Under the new caretaker-manager, the Toffees won 3-1 against Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League last weekend.

Everton are back in action on Sunday when they take on United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Toffees have announced on their official Twitter page that Ferguson will remain the club’s caretaker-manager, and Everton fans are delighted, as some of the posts on the social networking site below show.

| Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager for this weekend's game at @ManUtd. #EFC pic.twitter.com/eMspqZqySJ — Everton (@Everton) December 11, 2019

Good choice — leeG1878 (@bluetsunami1878) December 11, 2019

This is the best news I’ve had all day! — Sarah Garwood (@SarahcGarwood) December 11, 2019

Please keep him for next wednesday — James Hushon-Day (@JimboD4y) December 11, 2019

Great news, get this appointment right Blues — Callum (@Cal_EFC) December 11, 2019

Good leave him there until after Christmas, give him a chance he won’t disappoint — Lisa (@lLisaEFC) December 11, 2019

Correct. Hope he pulls this off coz i want him in the manager position permanent — Chris Windsor (@chriswinds88) December 11, 2019

Nice!!! Now go get @MrAncelotti not too much to ask? — Adam (@adxmEFC) December 11, 2019

Winning against Manchester United

United are doing well at the moment, and playing at Old Trafford this weekend will give the Red Devils the edge over Everton.

However, having won against Chelsea last weekend, the Everton players will be full of confidence, and the travelling fans could end up watching the team emerge victorious again.