Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Don Hutchison reacts to rumours Liverpool want Takumi Minamino

Olly Dawes
Former West Ham United player Don Hutchison stops to sign an autograph for a supporter prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Boleyn...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on Takumi Minamino.

Former West Ham United player Don Hutchison stops to sign an autograph for a supporter prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Boleyn...

Liverpool have arguably the best strikeforce in Europe, but Jurgen Klopp could be on the verge of bringing another attacker to Anfield.

The Reds have Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in their attack, whilst Divock Origi has come into the side on occasion too.

Despite also having Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool appear to be closing in on another forward, with Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino a top target.

 

The Independent report that Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle for Minamino to join in January, activating his £7.25million release clause.

Minamino, 24, has starred for Salzburg this season, bagging nine goals and 11 assists in 22 games this season, grabbing one of each at Anfield earlier this term.

The Japanese attacker appears to be ideal for Klopp, possessing great energy and pace as well as the versatility to play out wide, up front or as a number 10.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool attacks Takumi Minamino of Salzburg during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...

The fee involved makes Minamino an unbelievable bargain, and pundit Don Hutchison – a former Liverpool midfielder himself – has taken to Twitter to react.

Hutchison believes that Minamino would be a 'great' signing for Liverpool, pointing out that his energy is 'off the charts', and his excitement is largely mirrored by Liverpool fans who were impressed with his display against the Reds earlier this week.

Takumi Minamino of Salzburg takes the ball followed by Trent Alexander Arnold of Liverpool during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch