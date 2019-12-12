Don Hutchison reacts to rumours Liverpool want Takumi Minamino

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool have arguably the best strikeforce in Europe, but Jurgen Klopp could be on the verge of bringing another attacker to Anfield.

The Reds have Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in their attack, whilst Divock Origi has come into the side on occasion too.

Despite also having Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool appear to be closing in on another forward, with Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino a top target.

The Independent report that Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle for Minamino to join in January, activating his £7.25million release clause.

Minamino, 24, has starred for Salzburg this season, bagging nine goals and 11 assists in 22 games this season, grabbing one of each at Anfield earlier this term.

The Japanese attacker appears to be ideal for Klopp, possessing great energy and pace as well as the versatility to play out wide, up front or as a number 10.

The fee involved makes Minamino an unbelievable bargain, and pundit Don Hutchison – a former Liverpool midfielder himself – has taken to Twitter to react.

Hutchison believes that Minamino would be a 'great' signing for Liverpool, pointing out that his energy is 'off the charts', and his excitement is largely mirrored by Liverpool fans who were impressed with his display against the Reds earlier this week.

This would be a great signing for Liverpool!!!! The energy levels of Minanino are off the scale!! pic.twitter.com/KzckYVC06B — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) December 12, 2019