'Terrible': Reported Tottenham target Nathan Ferguson slammed after West Brom draw

Danny Owen
Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham FC on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...
Nathan Ferguson has been tipped to leave Championship challengers West Bromwich Albion for Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The...

It’s a fickle game, football.

Just three days after Nathan Ferguson shone in front of Tottenham Hotspur’s scouts during West Bromwich Albion’s 5-1 thrashing of Swansea City, the young right-back found himself subjected to a social media slaughtering for an uncharacteristically error-prone display in Wigan.

The Sun (8 December, page 61) reports that Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are a big fan of a £20 million-rated teenager and, what's more, his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

But Ferguson, for all his potential, is far from the finished article just yet. And as West Brom slipped to a surprise draw away at a horribly out-of-form Wigan side at the DW Stadium in midweek, the 19-year-old arguably produced his worst performance since bursting onto the scene with Slaven Bilic’s Baggies.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion competes for the ball with Kasey Palmer of Bristol City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol...

The England U20 international looked all at sea in Lancashire and almost cost his side more than once by giving away possession in dangerous areas. West Brom fans were quick to vent their frustration – though, if anything, the criticism that came Ferguson’s way reflects just how highly he's set the bar in recent months.

There’s no doubt that Ferguson, with his rapid pace, excellent reading of the game and his love of a tackle, is one of the most promising young full-backs in the game.

Whether he is the natural successor to Kyle Walker at Spurs, however, well it’s simply too early to say.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The Kiyan Prince...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

