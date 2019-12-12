Report: Swansea will reportedly beat Crystal Palace to Liverpool's Rhian Brewster

Championship outfit Swansea City have been linked with Liverpool's Premier League starlet Rhian Brewster.

Crystal Palace are at risk of missing out on Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster, with the Express reporting that Championship rivals Swansea City are his most likely destination as things stand.

One of the most highly-rated young strikers in British football, Brewster has overcome a series of horrific injuries to finally force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

The 19-year-old featured against MK Dons and Arsenal in the EFL Cup, impressing with his work rate and movement in attack.

But with Premier League minutes proving elusive so far, and with Liverpool set to add Red Bull Salzburg schemer Takumi Minamino to their ranks next month, Klopp feels that Brewster would benefit from going out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Roy Hodgson has been tipped to raid his old employers and sign the England youth star on loan for the second half of the season, with Crystal Palace crying out for a reliable goalscorer as they chase a top half finish.

But, according to the Express, Swansea are set to win the race with Brewster on his way to the Liberty Stadium instead. Former England U17 coach Steve Cooper knows the teenager well and, with Borja Baston struggling for form, Brewster could challenge for a starting place in South Wales.

Interestingly, Hodgson himself admitted that he would struggle to guarantee Brewster the game time he needs and this is perhaps a major factor in Liverpool's decision to send him to South Wales instead (Sky Sports).