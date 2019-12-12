Quick links

Swansea City

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Championship

Report: Swansea will reportedly beat Crystal Palace to Liverpool's Rhian Brewster

Danny Owen
Steve Cooper Head Coach of Swansea City shouts instructions to his team from the dug-out during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Hull City at the Liberty Stadium on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship outfit Swansea City have been linked with Liverpool's Premier League starlet Rhian Brewster.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool and Ismael Saibari and Shawn Adewoye of Genk in action during the UEFA Youth League game at the Kirkby Academy on November...

Crystal Palace are at risk of missing out on Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster, with the Express reporting that Championship rivals Swansea City are his most likely destination as things stand.

One of the most highly-rated young strikers in British football, Brewster has overcome a series of horrific injuries to finally force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

The 19-year-old featured against MK Dons and Arsenal in the EFL Cup, impressing with his work rate and movement in attack.

 

But with Premier League minutes proving elusive so far, and with Liverpool set to add Red Bull Salzburg schemer Takumi Minamino to their ranks next month, Klopp feels that Brewster would benefit from going out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Roy Hodgson has been tipped to raid his old employers and sign the England youth star on loan for the second half of the season, with Crystal Palace crying out for a reliable goalscorer as they chase a top half finish.

Rhian Brewster (L) of England celebrates with teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi after scoring the second goal during the quarterfinal football match between USA and England in the FIFA U-17...

But, according to the Express, Swansea are set to win the race with Brewster on his way to the Liberty Stadium instead. Former England U17 coach Steve Cooper knows the teenager well and, with Borja Baston struggling for form, Brewster could challenge for a starting place in South Wales.

Interestingly, Hodgson himself admitted that he would struggle to guarantee Brewster the game time he needs and this is perhaps a major factor in Liverpool's decision to send him to South Wales instead (Sky Sports).

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool with fans at the end of the training session at Fenway Park on July 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch