Report: Zech Medley will make his first Arsenal start against Standard Liege

Freddie Ljungberg is set to shuffle his pack as The Gunners swap the Premier League for the Europa League in Belgium.

Arsenal teenager Zech Medley is set to make his full Arsenal debut on Thursday afternoon during their Europa League clash with Standard Liege, as reported by the Sun (12 December, page 71).

Departed Gunners coach Unai Emery used Europe’s secondary club competition as a way of blooding the youngsters at The Emirates with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli starring on the continent in recent months.

And, ahead of a trip to Belgium during which Arsenal can guarantee their place in the knockout stages, another highly-rated teen is set to represent the North London giants from the start for the very first time.

Big things are expected of 19-year-old Medley behind the scenes at Arsenal and his impressive performances for the U23s are set to see him rewarded with a place in Freddie Ljungberg’s XI away in Liege.

And who knows, should the centre-back impress then a regular place in the senior squad could suddenly be within the youngster’s grasp.

No one needs reminding just how vulnerable and error-prone Arsenal have looked at the back in the last few seasons and Ljungberg, who knows Medley from his time in charge of the reserves, could do worse than to put his faith in the club’s next generation.