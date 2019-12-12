Quick links

Report: Zech Medley will make his first Arsenal start against Standard Liege

Danny Owen
Freddie Ljungberg the Arsenal Interim Head Coach during the Arsenal Press Conference at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 11, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.
Freddie Ljungberg is set to shuffle his pack as The Gunners swap the Premier League for the Europa League in Belgium.

Zech Medley of Arsenal at London Colney on August 07, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal teenager Zech Medley is set to make his full Arsenal debut on Thursday afternoon during their Europa League clash with Standard Liege, as reported by the Sun (12 December, page 71).

Departed Gunners coach Unai Emery used Europe’s secondary club competition as a way of blooding the youngsters at The Emirates with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli starring on the continent in recent months.

 

And, ahead of a trip to Belgium during which Arsenal can guarantee their place in the knockout stages, another highly-rated teen is set to represent the North London giants from the start for the very first time.

Big things are expected of 19-year-old Medley behind the scenes at Arsenal and his impressive performances for the U23s are set to see him rewarded with a place in Freddie Ljungberg’s XI away in Liege.

Zech Medley of Arsenal takes on Idris Kanu of Peterborough during the Leasing.com Cup match between Peterborough United and Arsenal U21 at Weston Homes Stadium on October 01, 2019 in...

And who knows, should the centre-back impress then a regular place in the senior squad could suddenly be within the youngster’s grasp.

No one needs reminding just how vulnerable and error-prone Arsenal have looked at the back in the last few seasons and Ljungberg, who knows Medley from his time in charge of the reserves, could do worse than to put his faith in the club’s next generation.

Zech Medley of Arsenal challenges Tom Davies of Coventry during the match between Coventry City and Arsenal at The Ricoh Arena on September 12, 2018 in Coventry, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

