Report: Dylan McGeouch eyeing Sunderland exit after Parkinson nightmare

League One strugglers Sunderland appeared to pull off a coup when they signed McGeouch from Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian in 2018.

Dylan McGeouch is seriously considering bringing an end to his miserable year-and-a-half spell at Sunderland, according to the Daily Record, with a return to Scotland potentially on the cards.

The one-time Celtic and Rangers youngster was arguably the Scottish Premiership’s most impressive midfielder during the 2017/18 season, forming a fearsome partnership with John McGinn in the green of Hibernian to catch the eye of clubs on both sides of the border.

So it felt that Sunderland had pulled off a real coup when they snapped up McGeouch on a free transfer, the gifted playmaker having turned down the chance to extend his contract at Easter Road.

But form and fitness has been a real issue for the Glasgow-born 26-year-old on Wearside. And, after a disappointing debut season, he has fallen even further down the pecking order since Phil Parkinson replaced Jack Ross at the helm.

In fact, McGeouch has not made a single league appearance in two months under the former Bolton Wanderers boss, though he did feature in humiliating defeats to Gillingham in the FA Cup first round and against Leicester City’s reserves in the EFL Trophy.

And the Record reports that the skilful Scot will consider pushing for a move in January unless he is given a chance by Parkinson between now and the new year.

It remains to be seen whether a return to Hibernian, who are now coached by Ross of course, is on the cards for a man who is simply far too good to waste his career on the bench.