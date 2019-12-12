Luis Figo gives his verdict on Everton-linked Jorge Jesus

Premier League strugglers Everton have reportedly identified Flamengo's Jorge Jesus as a replacement for Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Former Ballon D’Or winner Luis Figo has championed the qualities of the ‘fantastic’ Jorge Jesus amid claims that a veteran tactician could be on his way to Everton, while speaking to A Bola.

A 65-year-old coach currently earning a living in Brazilian football feels like the very definition of a left-field appointment but there’s a reason why the preening Portuguese is in the sights of the Merseyside giants, as reported by the Telegraph.

Fittingly for a man called Jesus, the former Benfica coach has become synonymous with working miracles, having won trophies with each of his last five clubs.

At the end of November, Jesus led Flamengo to their first Copa Libertadores title since 1981 after transforming Benfica from perennial underachievers into the dominant force of Portuguese football.

The evergreen coach has never been given a chance one of Europe’s top leagues, however, though former Real Madrid and Barcelona play-maker Figo feels it is about time that a chance came his way.

“Undoubtedly, he has the quality to coach a club in the Champions League, it only depends on the opportunities,” Figo said, while hailing his achievements with Flamengo.

“I'm happy for the 'mister', he is a person I admire a lot and has fantastic potential. I congratulate you.”

Jesus is under contract at Flamengo until early 2020 and he has remained suspiciously coy on his future so far.

Tellingly, however, he has never ruled himself out of the running to take over from Marco Silva at Everton while, in the meantime, the likes of Eddie Howe, Rafa Benitez, Marcelo Gallardo and Vitor Pereira have made it clear that they are going nowhere.