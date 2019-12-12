Quick links

Liverpool fans make Harry Wilson prediction amid Takumi Minamino reports

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans celebrate during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on September 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Harry Wilson has impressed since leaving Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders for a loan spell at Bournemouth.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth at Villa Park on August 17, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

No one at Anfield has any doubts about Harry Wilson’s quality.

Just last week, Jurgen Klopp raved about a Wales international with a hammer of a left-foot in an interview with the Guardian, praising his ‘world-class shooting’ and claiming that a gleaming future at Anfield awaits for a long-serving academy graduate.

Those sipping Bovril on the Kop, however, are a little less convinced. Particularly now that Red Bull Salzburg’s skilful schemer Takumi Minamino appears to be on the verge of sealing a £7.25 million to Merseyside, as reported by the BBC.

Takumi Minamino of Salzburg regret to lose during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria.

With six Premier League goals to his name already during an impressive loan spell at Bournemouth, including a free-kick against Manchester City that would have made Lionel Messi blush, Wilson has silenced any doubts about his ability to thrive at the top level.

But you need more than a penchant for long-range wonder-goals if you’re to make the grade at Anfield these days. Even the most optimistic Bournemouth fan will tell you that Wilson tends to flit in and out of games, only occasionally breaking long spells of anonymity with a moment of game-changing class.

This Liverpool side cannot afford to carry passengers, however, and Wilson appears to suffer from the same inconsistency that has left Xherdan Shaqiri on the periphery of the first-team picture.

And with Minamino looking like the kind of all-action, hustling and bustling forward whose tailor-made for Klopp, Wilson could find himself slipping even further down the pecking order.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium on September...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

