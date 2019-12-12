Liverpool fans make Harry Wilson prediction amid Takumi Minamino reports

Harry Wilson has impressed since leaving Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders for a loan spell at Bournemouth.

No one at Anfield has any doubts about Harry Wilson’s quality.

Just last week, Jurgen Klopp raved about a Wales international with a hammer of a left-foot in an interview with the Guardian, praising his ‘world-class shooting’ and claiming that a gleaming future at Anfield awaits for a long-serving academy graduate.

Those sipping Bovril on the Kop, however, are a little less convinced. Particularly now that Red Bull Salzburg’s skilful schemer Takumi Minamino appears to be on the verge of sealing a £7.25 million to Merseyside, as reported by the BBC.

With six Premier League goals to his name already during an impressive loan spell at Bournemouth, including a free-kick against Manchester City that would have made Lionel Messi blush, Wilson has silenced any doubts about his ability to thrive at the top level.

But you need more than a penchant for long-range wonder-goals if you’re to make the grade at Anfield these days. Even the most optimistic Bournemouth fan will tell you that Wilson tends to flit in and out of games, only occasionally breaking long spells of anonymity with a moment of game-changing class.

This Liverpool side cannot afford to carry passengers, however, and Wilson appears to suffer from the same inconsistency that has left Xherdan Shaqiri on the periphery of the first-team picture.

And with Minamino looking like the kind of all-action, hustling and bustling forward whose tailor-made for Klopp, Wilson could find himself slipping even further down the pecking order.

Buy Minamino for £7.25m and sell Harry Wilson for £20m. It’s a cut throat world but the right thing to do... — BigTed71 (@BTed71) December 12, 2019

Great player but I don’t think he has the speed to play wide in this LFC team — Lee Anthony (@Leeanthonyevans) December 12, 2019

Minamino's expected arrival would probably herald the end of Harry Wilson's time with us.



A shame, tbh. Always wanted him to make it, especially after his Derby exploits last season, but his all-round game isn't up to the standard we expect now. — Soham S Bidyadhar (@SohamTheRed) December 12, 2019

Minamino for 7m is a bargain, also the fact the Wilson will be sold for around 10-15m basically covers the cost. Liverpool showing yet again their intelligence in the market. — ⁶ (@MaestroNZD) December 12, 2019