Kostas Tsimikas justifies £8.5m Rangers links with Champions League masterclass

Rangers' Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers apparently want to sign Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas and he'd certainly be welcome at Ibrox.

If there has been a better left-back performance in the Champions League this season, we haven’t seen it.

If you were wondering why clubs from all over Europe are batting their eyelashes shamelessly in the direction of Kostas Tsimikas, his rampaging display in Olympiakos’s 1-0 triumph over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night has answered those questions in style.

The Greek international has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers, amongst others, in the few days with PageNews reporting that he could become the most expensive new signing at Ibrox since a certain Tore Andre Flo arrived in Glasgow.

But, during a Man of the Match performance in Piraeus, Tsimikas looked worth every penny of his £8.5 million price-tag.

The 23-year-old completed 85 per cent of his passes, five out of six attempted crosses and even produced five key passes – far more than anyone else on the pitch. If the post hadn’t denied Youssef El-Arabi, Tsimikas would have capped a fabulous performance with a glorious assist too.

If anyone was wondering whether a typically attack-minded full-back had a few defensive deficiencies in his game, Tsimikas’s impressive positional sense and tenacity in the tackle should silence those doubts.

If Rangers can somehow stump up that £8.5 million, they should have no concerns now about making Tsimikas the second most expensive signing in their history on this evidence. A five-star display against Red Star.

Tsimikas had like 2-3 nutmegs in the match which looked way better than this tbh — Bill Aegean (@BillAegean) December 11, 2019

Whilst Masouras needs to get his crosses right to lift his game to another level, it’s great to see Tsimikas do well consistently. His game has infinity improved.

Well done to him. #OLYCZV — George (@olygeorge_) December 11, 2019

Many don’t know that Tsimikas actually played as a #10 before being switched to left back later on at Olympiakos (shows that he’s really skilled). His season back in Holland a few years ago was even impressive as well (with some great goals too) — apostolos (@apostol74131889) December 11, 2019

Greece national team spent the better part of 2006-2018 struggling to find a long term left back (barring Holebas).



Fast forward to 2019 and Giannoulis, Tsimikas, Koutris, Stafylidis are all under 26 and very worthy of suiting up for Ethniki at LB. Funny thing footy can be. — Pano K (@PanoTheShow) December 11, 2019

Olympiakos were excellent yet again, but yet again soooo wasteful. Really have to sort this out ASAP. For all the chances wasted, ultimately Red Star committed suicide at the death. Have to find a solution. Tsimikas superb again btw#OLYCZV — CA (@ChrisAndre6) December 11, 2019

Olympiakos have to do their utmost to hold on to Sa, Semedo, Tsimikas, Guilherme, Camara, El Arabi, Podence. — CA (@ChrisAndre6) December 11, 2019