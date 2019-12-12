Quick links

Kostas Tsimikas justifies £8.5m Rangers links with Champions League masterclass

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on October 20, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Rangers' Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers apparently want to sign Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas and he'd certainly be welcome at Ibrox.

Kosstas Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...

If there has been a better left-back performance in the Champions League this season, we haven’t seen it.

If you were wondering why clubs from all over Europe are batting their eyelashes shamelessly in the direction of Kostas Tsimikas, his rampaging display in Olympiakos’s 1-0 triumph over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night has answered those questions in style.

The Greek international has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers, amongst others, in the few days with PageNews reporting that he could become the most expensive new signing at Ibrox since a certain Tore Andre Flo arrived in Glasgow.

But, during a Man of the Match performance in Piraeus, Tsimikas looked worth every penny of his £8.5 million price-tag.

Thomas Müller of Bayern Muenchen and Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Bayern Muenchen at Karaiskakis Stadium on...

The 23-year-old completed 85 per cent of his passes, five out of six attempted crosses and even produced five key passes – far more than anyone else on the pitch. If the post hadn’t denied Youssef El-Arabi, Tsimikas would have capped a fabulous performance with a glorious assist too.

If anyone was wondering whether a typically attack-minded full-back had a few defensive deficiencies in his game, Tsimikas’s impressive positional sense and tenacity in the tackle should silence those doubts.

If Rangers can somehow stump up that £8.5 million, they should have no concerns now about making Tsimikas the second most expensive signing in their history on this evidence. A five-star display against Red Star.

Tomane (R) of Crvena Zvezda in action against Kostas Tsimikas (L) of Olympiacos during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Olympiacos FC and Crvena Zvezda at the...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

