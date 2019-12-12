Quick links

'Better than Donnarumma': Aston Villa flop produces Champions League heroics

Danny Owen
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Premier League Aston Villa sold goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini to Serie A entertainers Atalanta for just £3.75m.

Pierluigi Gollini goalkeeper of Atalanta reacts during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 26, 2019 in Milan,...

Three games into their first ever Champions League campaign, Atalanta were bottom of Group C without a point to their name.

So you would have got long odds, after a 5-1 thrashing by Manchester City at the end of October, on Gian Piero Gasperini’s side overhauling Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb to finish in second place and qualifying for the knockout stages.

But, thanks to a 3-0 win in Ukraine on Wednesday night, that is exactly what happened as the beasts of Bergamo secured one of the most stunning triumphs in their history.

GEWISS STADIUM, BERGAMO, ITALY - 2019

Arguably the most exciting team in Italian football right now, the Serie A top scorers were at their barnstorming best away to Shakhtar with second half strikes from Timothy Castagne, Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens making the difference.

But the most unexpected of turnarounds wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for a brilliant display from goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini in the opening 45. Yes Aston Villa fans, that Pierluigi Gollini

The Italian international made one outstanding reflex stop from a Junior Moraes header when the score was still poised at 0-0. It’s fair to say he’s come a long way since Aston Villa sold him for just £3.75 million after a miserable spell in the Midlands (BBC).

Pierluigi Gollini of Aston Villa gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at Amex Stadium on November 18, 2016 in Brighton, England.

 

