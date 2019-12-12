Destiny 2: How to get the Line In The Sand Fusion Rifle

A simple guide for how to get the Legendary Line In The Sand Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn is live meaning players can participate in the new and unique Sundial activity, as well as collect a fresh batch of weapons. In this brief and simple walkthrough you'll discover how to get the highly sought after Line In The Sand Fusion Rifle that unfortunately doesn't play Motorhead and the theme of Evolution when fired.

There's some new weapons in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn with Pinnacle items having been replaced with Rituals. Bungie's update also introduces obelisks to the event, and you can check out an informative guide as to what this feature is because it's imperative to attaining the Line In The Sand Fusion Rifle.

However, provided you already know what an obelisk is, you can discover how to get the weapon you're searching for by continuing to read.

How do you get the Line In The Sand in Destiny 2?

You need the Mars Obelisk to get the Line In The Sand Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn.

Provided you already have the Mars Obelisk unlocked, you then need a Resonance Rank of five in order to get the Line In The Sand weapon.

Once you get a Resonance Rank of five, you can then undertake the Timelost Weapon Bounty.

This bounty is completely random with the objective it gives you, but it will reward you with the Line In The Sand and XP for completing.

As for what the weapon actually is, it's a Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle that shoots a single bolt of energy.

It's so OP that there's even an amusing video on YouTube of it completely breaking the game when fired.

You can check out its weapon stats below:

Impact - 41

Range - 36

Stability - 48

Handling - 33

Reload Speed - 31

Charge Time - 533

Magazine - 5

Hidden Stats:

Aim Assistance - 60

Inventory size - 28

Zoom - 25

Recoil - 63

Bounce Intensity - 37

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.