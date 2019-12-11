Destiny 2: Best place to farm and kill Fallen Captains for Leaderless They Fall obelisk bounty

A short guide for the best place to farm and kill Fallen Captains to quickly complete the Leaderless They Fall obelisk bounty in Destiny 2.

Season Of Dawn is now live for Destiny 2 meaning players can participate in a unique Sundial activity multiplayer mode. This event has replaced Pinnacle weapons with Rituals, but away from that there is a Leaderless They Fall obelisk bounty for players to complete by killing 20 Fallen Captains. So you can do this as quickly as possible, this article will provide you with the best place to farm the wanted enemies.

There have been numerous suggestions for where the best place is to farm and kill fallen captains for the Leaderless They Fall bounty challenge, and one of these places includes Quitter's Well on Tangled Shore.

While it's probably feasible to quickly accomplish the objective by doing just that, this article provides another farming destination and method thanks to the Destiny 2 community.

What is the best place to farm and kill fallen captains in Destiny 2?

The best place to farm and kill Fallen Captains in Destiny 2 for the Leaderless They Fall obelisk bounty is Trostland.

You have to kill 20 Fallen Captains to complete the Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn obelisk bounty, and this can quickly be achieved through farming on Trostland in the Maverick Square.

As shown by YouTuber Daestrix Gaming, you will find a captain in the centre of the Maverick Square for you to shoot and kill.

To farm this Fallen Captain kill, all you need to do afterwards is head back to the Trostland and then ride your Sparrow back up to the Maverick Square.

The Captain should be back where he was before to allow you to kill him once more.

You can check out Daestrix Gaming's YouTube video below for a visual guidance.

In addition to the Trostalnd, another farming location includes the Bergusia Forge.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.