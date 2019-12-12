Dean Henderson says revenge over Leeds meant the world after abuse from Whites fans

The Sheffield United goalkeeper recently claimed that he was close to joining Leeds United.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has revealed that winning at Leeds United last season meant the world to him.

Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan to the Blades from another of Leeds' rivals, Manchester United.

The 22-year-old recently claimed that a move to Leeds had been on the cards in 2018.

But it was to Bramall Lane that he moved instead. And when Sheffield United visited Elland Road back in March, Henderson found himself a target for some Leeds fans over an unrelated rumour that began on social media.

Discussing the abuse he received in an interview with The Star on Thursday, the Cumbrian said: “Certainly last year at Hillsborough (Sheffield Wednesday's home ground) and Elland Road, it wasn’t a pleasant time for me or my family because a lot of the accusations were completely horrendous.

“If it was racism people would be getting banned from stadiums.

“For me, coming from a good family, it’s the worse thing you can ever be called.

“I’d go back to my apartment and think how has this happened to me? Only my girlfriend knew how much it really affected me.”

Henderson ultimately helped Sheffield United to a 1-0 win against Leeds, and added: “We stuck with it, as a family.

“So to go there to Elland Road and beat them, after what they were saying about me, that meant the world to me.”

Henderson has already established himself as one of the Premier League's top players in his position, and earned his first England call up earlier this season.