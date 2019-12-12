Quick links

Davie Weir expects Rangers to rise to the occasion v Young Boys

The former Ibrox captain thinks Rangers can take their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Former Rangers hero Davie Weir expects Steven Gerrard's side to rise to the occasion in European action tonight, The Scottish Sun report.

The Gers face Swiss side Young Boys at Ibrox knowing that a draw will guarantee their progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

A win meanwhile would see them qualify as group winners and enter the Round of 32 as a seeded team.

If they lose, they must rely on results elsewhere, specifically Porto failing to win their match against Feyenoord.

It's a night of high stakes and it's fair to say that preparation for the fixture hasn't been ideal. Losing to rivals Celtic was a real body blow and it'll be fascinating to see what the reaction to that final is tonight.

For Weir, who was one of the heroes that helped Rangers to a UEFA Cup final in Manchester, it's a huge opportunity to move on and show the world what they're all about.

 

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "They have to respond positively. They have got to enjoy the challenge and the manager has already spoken about going again.

"This game will give the players extra motivation to start thinking positively again. Rangers played really well on Sunday and I’m sure they would settle for not playing well and progressing.

"What an opportunity Rangers have and I think they will rise to the occasion."

Clearly it's going to be a difficult night, the visitors to Ibrox are looking to qualify themselves and it's effectively a knockout tie.

Gerrard's team must go into it with that spirit and forget about the various ramifications that could result in their qualification. They must just go out to win the match.

Scott Arfield of Rangers FC and Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of BSC Young Boys battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de...

They've shown they can go toe-to-toe with Young Boys already this season, narrowly losing to the Swiss team in injury time in the last fixture between the two sides.

Tonight, backed by a sold-out Ibrox, they'll have a chance to write a new chapter in the Gerrard-era. They must take it.

John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

