Dan Petrescu comments on Celtic

Dan Petrescu raves about Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

CFR Cluj manager Dan Petrescu has told The Scottish Sun that Celtic can win the Europa League this season.

Petrescu made the comments ahead of the two sides’ Europa League Group E game on Thursday evening.

Celic have already booked their place in the round of 32 of the competition as group winners.

Cluj manager Petrescu rates the Hoops highly, and he believes that Neil Lennon’s side can go all the way in the Europa League this season.

Petrescu has also said that the Hoops could win the Romanian championship with their third-string team.

Petrescu told The Scottish Sun: “In my opinion they can go all the way and win. I think Lazio, too - they are good enough to win this competition. They are both Champions League teams.

“Celtic can bring their third team to the Romanian Championship and they would still win so they are still the favourites. I’m sure they won’t come here for a draw this time. I know the coach, I know the mentality. They will come here to win.”

Claims

Celtic are a massive club and have some wonderful players, but it is still quite a claim that they could win the Europa League this season, especially when one considers that some superb teams will drop to the round of 32 stage from the Champions League.

The other claim that Celtic could win the Romanian championship with their third-string team is quite interesting and is probably feasible.