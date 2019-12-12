Quick links

Confirmed: Rangers lineup v Young Boys at Ibrox

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Europa League action this evening.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers will be looking to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League this evening when they take on Young Boys at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s side are at the top of Europa League Group G at the moment with eight points from five matches.

The Gers are a point ahead of FC Porto and Young Boys, who are second and third respectively in the group.

Feyenoord are fourth in the standings with five points from five matches, just three points behind leaders Rangers, and the Dutch giants can still qualify for the round of 32 stage of the Europa League.

 

Rangers will guarantee their place in the knockout rounds of the competition if they pick up just a point against Young Boys at Ibrox this evening.

Even if the Scottish Premiership giants lost, they will still go through if FC Porto fail to win against Feyenoord in the other game in the group this evening.

Rangers will head into this evening’s match against Young Boys on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

This is how Rangers will line up this evening:

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Jack, Kamara, Arfield; Kent, Morelos, Aribo

Subs: Foderingham, Flanagan, Halliday, Ojo, Barker, Stewart, Defoe

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC reacts during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

