Confirmed: Rangers lineup v Young Boys at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Europa League action this evening.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers will be looking to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League this evening when they take on Young Boys at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s side are at the top of Europa League Group G at the moment with eight points from five matches.

The Gers are a point ahead of FC Porto and Young Boys, who are second and third respectively in the group.

Feyenoord are fourth in the standings with five points from five matches, just three points behind leaders Rangers, and the Dutch giants can still qualify for the round of 32 stage of the Europa League.

Rangers will guarantee their place in the knockout rounds of the competition if they pick up just a point against Young Boys at Ibrox this evening.

Even if the Scottish Premiership giants lost, they will still go through if FC Porto fail to win against Feyenoord in the other game in the group this evening.

Rangers will head into this evening’s match against Young Boys on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

This is how Rangers will line up this evening:

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Jack, Kamara, Arfield; Kent, Morelos, Aribo

Subs: Foderingham, Flanagan, Halliday, Ojo, Barker, Stewart, Defoe