Confirmed Celtic line-up: Teenager makes shock debut, Sinclair starts, Dembele on the bench

Celtic take on CFR Cluj in the Europa League this evening.

Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Bauer, Jullien, Bitton, Bolingoli; Ntcham, Robertson; Sinclair, Morgan, Johnston; Griffiths.

Celtic substitutes: Hazard, Taylor, Bayo, Ajer, Forrest, Savoury, Dembele.

Celtic head into the game having already qualified, so this is something of a dead rubber for the Bhoys, meaning Neil Lennon has rotated his side this evening.

The Bhoys go with Craig Gordon in goal as the veteran is given a rare start, whilst Lennon has given Fraser Forster the night off following his Scottish League Cup final heroics.

Mortiz Bauer, Christopher Jullien, Nir Bitton and Boli Bolingoli line up across the back four, with the latter making his return to the starting line-up following injury.

18-year-old midfielder Scott Robertson is handed a start alongside Olivier Ntcham in midfield, with Scott Sinclair, Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston ahead of them.

Leigh Griffiths leads the line in attack as he's given another chance to shine, with Odsonne Edouard left out tonight as he looks to fully recover from a recent knock.

Conor Hazard, Greg Taylor, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Kristoffer Ajer, James Forrest and Karamoko Dembele are all on the bench, as is teenage striker Grant Savoury.