Confirmed: Arsenal lineup v Standard Liege

Freddie Ljungberg the Arsenal Interim Head Coach during the Arsenal Press Conference at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 11, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.
Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal are in Europa League action this evening.

Arsenal will be looking to build on their win against West Ham United on Monday evening when they take on Standard Liege in the Europa League this evening.

The Gunners registered a much-needed victory in the Premier League this week when they got the better of West Ham away from home at the London Stadium.

The victory in the London derby has enhanced Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, and they will want to build on that this evening.

 

Arsenal have virtually booked their place in the round of 32 stage of the Europa League - only a 5-0 loss this evening will see them fail to advance, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, manager caretaker-manager Freddie Ljungberg will want to make sure that his players do well and pick up all three points from the encounter.

This is how Arsenal will line up against Liege in Belgium in the Europa League this evening:

Arsenal XI: Martinez; Luiz, Mavropanos, Sokratis; Maitland-Niles, Willock, Guendouzi, Saka; Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Nelson

Subs: Leno, Aubameyang, Chambers, Martinelli, John-Jules, Medley, Olayinka

