Ex-coach claims reported Newcastle and West Ham target Ugurcan Cakir is good enough for El Clasico duo

Premier League pair Newcastle United and West Ham are just two of the clubs who have been linked with Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Ugurcan Cakir has the talent to star between the sticks for Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to a former Trabzonspor coach, amid claims that the Turkish international goalkeeper could be heading for Newcastle or West Ham United in the new year.

With Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Thibaut Courtois currently holding the gloves at the two La Liga giants, a move to Madrid or Catalonia is unlikely to happen any time soon.

But arguably the best goalkeeper in the Turkish top flight could still be set to take a big step forward in the next few weeks with a number of Premier League clubs apparently interested in handing him a chance on English shores.

The Northern Echo reports that Newcastle have been watching the £17 million-rated Cakir very closely, despite Martin Dubravka’s excellent form in recent weeks.

And interest from West Ham, who are desperate to replace the butterfingered Roberto Jimenez, is hardly surprising. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been linked via Aksam.

And, according to one-time Trabzonspor coach Sadi Tekelioglu, a move to the Premier League would come at the perfect time for a man who looks ready to prove himself abroad.

“Ugurcan Cakir is one of Turkey's best goalkeepers. He stands out in every aspect; excellent,” Tekelioglu told Ajansspor.

“I do not think Trabzonspor can keep Ugurcan. I think he will go to the Premier League or Spain at the end of the season. Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, England; I think he can go to one of the major teams.”

Newcastle or West Ham, with all due respect, would represent a sensible stepping stone for a goalkeeper who is only just starting on his journey to the very top of the European game.