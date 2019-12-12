Clinton Morrison praises the 'desire' of Leeds United man, shares what Marcelo Bielsa has changed

After 21 games, both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are seemingly running away from those in the play-off places.

Clinton Morrison has spoken in awe of Patrick Bamford and the 'desire' he showed when Leeds United scored their second goal against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The former striker stated 'that's what you teach youngsters', as he praised him for clearing the ball off the line then being in the opposition box when Leeds counter-attacked for their goal.

Whilst Bamford wasn't the one who put the ball into the back of the net, his shot did initially hit the post before Gini Alioski netted his second in as many games.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (11/12/19 at 7:05 pm), Morrison lauded Bamford for showing his 'real' self to the Leeds fans and proving them wrong. He also shared what Bielsa has changed at the club.

"Leeds are clinical, at the moment, you give Leeds half a chance and [they will punish you]," Morrison told Sky Sports. "But it's this goal [the counter attack] that I really like. This is desire.

"Bamford he clears it off the line and he doesn't just stand there and admire that he'd done the hard work. He gets forward and he wants to score a goal. And this is what Leeds have changed under Bielsa. They can now break on the counter-attack and they can dominate. He [Bamford] was probably disappointed he didn't score [when he hit the post].

"That would have been a hell of a goal. That's what you teach youngsters. Go forward and show desire. Credit to him. He's won over those Leeds fans because a couple of months ago they were having a go at him and now we are seeing the real Patrick Bamford."

Bamford did go through a barren run in front of goal for a few months, as pressure was mounting on his shoulders and there were calls for him to be dropped.

But Marcelo Bielsa stuck with his man, despite Eddie Nketiah scoring goals from the bench, and that decision has paid off.

Leeds will now be preparing for another home clash, with Cardiff City paying a visit to Elland Road on Saturday.