Clinton Morrison praises the 'desire' of Leeds United man, shares what Marcelo Bielsa has changed

Amir Mir
Marcelo Bielsa , manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

After 21 games, both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are seemingly running away from those in the play-off places.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford battles with Hull City's Leo Da Silva Lopes during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in...

Clinton Morrison has spoken in awe of Patrick Bamford and the 'desire' he showed when Leeds United scored their second goal against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The former striker stated 'that's what you teach youngsters', as he praised him for clearing the ball off the line then being in the opposition box when Leeds counter-attacked for their goal.

Whilst Bamford wasn't the one who put the ball into the back of the net, his shot did initially hit the post before Gini Alioski netted his second in as many games. 

 

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (11/12/19 at 7:05 pm), Morrison lauded Bamford for showing his 'real' self to the Leeds fans and proving them wrong. He also shared what Bielsa has changed at the club. 

"Leeds are clinical, at the moment, you give Leeds half a chance and [they will punish you]," Morrison told Sky Sports. "But it's this goal [the counter attack] that I really like. This is desire. 

"Bamford he clears it off the line and he doesn't just stand there and admire that he'd done the hard work. He gets forward and he wants to score a goal. And this is what Leeds have changed under Bielsa. They can now break on the counter-attack and they can dominate. He [Bamford] was probably disappointed he didn't score [when he hit the post].

"That would have been a hell of a goal. That's what you teach youngsters. Go forward and show desire. Credit to him. He's won over those Leeds fans because a couple of months ago they were having a go at him and now we are seeing the real Patrick Bamford."

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford watches as Hull City's Jordy de Wijs (not pictured) puts into his own net during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland...

Bamford did go through a barren run in front of goal for a few months, as pressure was mounting on his shoulders and there were calls for him to be dropped.

But Marcelo Bielsa stuck with his man, despite Eddie Nketiah scoring goals from the bench, and that decision has paid off. 

Leeds will now be preparing for another home clash, with Cardiff City paying a visit to Elland Road on Saturday. 

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

