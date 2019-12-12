Christoph Freund says Liverpool in talks over Takumi Minamino transfer

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Takumi Minamino.

RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has said that the club are in talks with Liverpool over reported Manchester United target Takumi Minamino, as quoted in Goal.com.

Earlier today, The Liverpool Echo reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Minamino from Salzburg.

The report has claimed that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals United are among the clubs also interested in the 24-year-old winger.

The Japan international reportedly had a release clause of £7.25 million, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is claimed to want to activate it in order to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Salzburg sporting director Freund has now stated that the club are in talks with Liverpool over the transfer of the Japan international.

Goal.com quotes Freund as saying: "I can confirm that there are currently discussions with Liverpool. It is an honour when these clubs are interested in our players."

Stats

Minamino has been at Salzburg since 2015 and has done well for them so far, and is very talented and has a lot of potential.

According to WhoScored, so far this season, the winger has scored two goals and provided three assists in six Champions League matches, and has scored five goals in 14 Australian Bundesliga games for Salzburg so far this season.