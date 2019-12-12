Quick links

Christoph Freund says Liverpool in talks over Takumi Minamino transfer

Subhankar Mondal
Takumi Minamino of Salzburg in action during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria.
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Takumi Minamino.

RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has said that the club are in talks with Liverpool over reported Manchester United target Takumi Minamino, as quoted in Goal.com.

Earlier today, The Liverpool Echo reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Minamino from Salzburg.

The report has claimed that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals United are among the clubs also interested in the 24-year-old winger.

 

The Japan international reportedly had a release clause of £7.25 million, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is claimed to want to activate it in order to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Salzburg sporting director Freund has now stated that the club are in talks with Liverpool over the transfer of the Japan international.

Goal.com quotes Freund as saying: "I can confirm that there are currently discussions with Liverpool. It is an honour when these clubs are interested in our players."

Stats

Minamino has been at Salzburg since 2015 and has done well for them so far, and is very talented and has a lot of potential.

According to WhoScored, so far this season, the winger has scored two goals and provided three assists in six Champions League matches, and has scored five goals in 14 Australian Bundesliga games for Salzburg so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

