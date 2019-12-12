Chris Sutton praises Celtic youngster Scott Robertson

Scott Robertson was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the Europa League this evening.

Chris Sutton has praised Scott Robertson on Twitter for his performance for Celtic against CFR Cluj on Thursday evening.

The former Celtic striker was pleased with the display produced by Robertson on his debut for Celtic in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old is a very versatile footballer, and can operate as a defensive midfielder, further forward or in a wide position.

The teenager started for Hoops in their Europa League Group E game against CFR Cluj in Romania this evening and played for the entire 90 minutes.

According to WhoScored, Robertson had a pass accuracy of 88%, won two headers, took 95 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one interception.

Former Celtic striker Sutton was pleased with the display produced by Robertson, but he was not happy with manager Neil Lennon’s decision to include Christopher Jullien in the start lineup.

Jullien was taken off at half time, with the Scottish Premiership club losing 2-0, but they had already booked their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group E winners.

Proud moment for Scott Robertson ...well done to him on his debut — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 12, 2019

0-0 halftime... Get Jullien off!!! Not a classic in Cluj but it’s nice to be in this position so let’s just be happy — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 12, 2019

Strange call Jullien... bigger games coming up and he’s a booking away from suspension... https://t.co/bGxvmBSUDc — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 12, 2019