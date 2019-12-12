Quick links

Chris Sutton praises Celtic youngster Scott Robertson

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scott Robertson was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the Europa League this evening.

Celtic's Scott Robertson during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Chris Sutton has praised Scott Robertson on Twitter for his performance for Celtic against CFR Cluj on Thursday evening.

The former Celtic striker was pleased with the display produced by Robertson on his debut for Celtic in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old is a very versatile footballer, and can operate as a defensive midfielder, further forward or in a wide position.

 

The teenager started for Hoops in their Europa League Group E game against CFR Cluj in Romania this evening and played for the entire 90 minutes.

According to WhoScored, Robertson had a pass accuracy of 88%, won two headers, took 95 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one interception.

Former Celtic striker Sutton was pleased with the display produced by Robertson, but he was not happy with manager Neil Lennon’s decision to include Christopher Jullien in the start lineup.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic scorer of the winning goal holds the Betfred Cup during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Jullien was taken off at half time, with the Scottish Premiership club losing 2-0, but they had already booked their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group E winners.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic celebrates his team's victory after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

