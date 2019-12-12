Charlton boss Lee Bowyer plays down talk Macauley Bonne could join Newcastle

Newcastle United, Leicester City and Fulham are all being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker.

The former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Bowyer has played down talk linking his old side - as well as Leicester City and Fulham - with the Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne.

According to Talksport, it is believed that Newcastle are slightly ahead of Leicester and Fulham in the 'transfer race'.

Bonne only moved to Charlton ahead of the campaign from Leyton Orient, who were compensated just £200,000.

But the Zimbabwe international has already made a mockery of his transfer fee, having scored six goals from 13 Championship starts.

Nevertheless, Bowyer does not appear to think that a move is on the cards, telling the South London Press: “That’s his agent who has put that out there.”

Newcastle are not short of options in Bonne's position, with Joelinton, Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle all available to the Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

However, the trio have combined to score just one Premier League goal all season and another striker could well be sought if things don't change before January.

Tell us your thoughts - could the Charlton striker cut it at Newcastle, Leicester or Fulham?