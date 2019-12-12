Quick links

Newcastle United

Charlton Athletic

Premier League

Championship

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer plays down talk Macauley Bonne could join Newcastle

Aiden Cusick
Fans walk up stairs on the way to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on December 08, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United, Leicester City and Fulham are all being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker.

Macauley Bonne of Charlton Athletic runs with the ball under pressure from Charlie Mulgrew of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Charlton...

The former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Bowyer has played down talk linking his old side - as well as Leicester City and Fulham - with the Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne.

According to Talksport, it is believed that Newcastle are slightly ahead of Leicester and Fulham in the 'transfer race'.

Bonne only moved to Charlton ahead of the campaign from Leyton Orient, who were compensated just £200,000.

 

But the Zimbabwe international has already made a mockery of his transfer fee, having scored six goals from 13 Championship starts.

Nevertheless, Bowyer does not appear to think that a move is on the cards, telling the South London Press: “That’s his agent who has put that out there.”

Lee Bowyer manager of Charlton Athletic looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic at DW Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Wigan, England.

Newcastle are not short of options in Bonne's position, with Joelinton, Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle all available to the Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

However, the trio have combined to score just one Premier League goal all season and another striker could well be sought if things don't change before January.

Tell us your thoughts - could the Charlton striker cut it at Newcastle, Leicester or Fulham?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch