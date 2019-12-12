Quick links

Celtic fans respond to Kieran Tierney’s post on Twitter

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Michail Antonio of West Ham United jump to win a heade during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09,...
Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Felipe Anderson of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019 in...

Celtic fans have responded to Kieran Tierney’s message on Twitter and have wished the Arsenal defender the best of luck in his recovery from injury.

Tierney has taken to Twitter to thank everyone for his support, as the Scotland international left-back begins his recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the Gunners’ win against London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday evening.

According to The Sun, the youngster could be on the sidelines for three months.

 

Tierney had only just recovered fully after injury and fitness issues at the start of the season following his move to Arsenal from Celtic in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £25 million.

According to WhoScored, the left-back has scored two goals in four Europa League matches, and has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season.

Robert Snodgrass of West Ham United tackles Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019 in...

Celtic fans have responded kindly and positively to Tierney’s message on Twitter and have wished him the best of luck in his recovery from the dislocated shoulder.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal FC control ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

