Celtic fans respond to Kieran Tierney’s post on Twitter

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Celtic fans have responded to Kieran Tierney’s message on Twitter and have wished the Arsenal defender the best of luck in his recovery from injury.

Tierney has taken to Twitter to thank everyone for his support, as the Scotland international left-back begins his recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the Gunners’ win against London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday evening.

According to The Sun, the youngster could be on the sidelines for three months.

Tierney had only just recovered fully after injury and fitness issues at the start of the season following his move to Arsenal from Celtic in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £25 million.

According to WhoScored, the left-back has scored two goals in four Europa League matches, and has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season.

Celtic fans have responded kindly and positively to Tierney’s message on Twitter and have wished him the best of luck in his recovery from the dislocated shoulder.

Below are some of the best comments:

Thank you so much for continued support through everything. Very grateful for it. I don’t take it for granted. God bless x pic.twitter.com/eAHZq3oi66 — Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) December 11, 2019

Good luck in your career Kieran, you belong at the top m8 — dl (@tebillyscheidt) December 11, 2019

All the best KT. We’ll always support our Bhoy xx — Maura McColgan (@maurak_mccolgan) December 11, 2019

Get better soon lad miss u love u — joe (@joe_hesketh1888) December 11, 2019

I hope you recover soon Kieran. Hope England see how good you are and when you can come home and play for the fans who love you and miss you — Graeme Bell (@GraemeBhoy1967) December 11, 2019

You know Celtic won the Betfred cup vs our biggest rivals? — Glaswegian Colosseum(@aidanmccool03) December 11, 2019

gws son — GOAT Jullien-Bolingoli (@AjerTheGOAT) December 11, 2019