Carlo Ancelotti tried to sign Arsenal's Dani Ceballos

Arsenal are reportedly considering Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti is emerging as a candidate for Arsenal's vacant managerial position after he was fired by Napoli this week.

Goal reported yesterday that Arsenal intend to hold talks with the former Chelsea boss.

One Arsenal player who could be a winner from Ancelotti's arrival is recent addition Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos signed for Arsenal in the summer on a season long loan deal from Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper AS reported back in 2018 that Ancelotti wanted to sign Ceballos for his Napoli side.

Ceballos was top of his wishlist at the time, but Real Madrid were unwilling to sell and kept Ceballos around last season.

Ancelotti ended up signing his second choice instead, Real Betis' Fabian Ruiz.

A move to Arsenal could finally give Ancelotti the chance to work with Ceballos, providing he takes up the role immediately and not at the end of the season.

Ceballos' progress at Arsenal has recently been limited by injury but he is hoping for a strong 2020.

Ancelotti is clearly a fan and could help him kick on. This could in turn assist the Gunners to land Ceballos on a permanent deal.