Black Desert Mobile: How to change your Family Name

Everything you must know about how to change your family name in Black Desert Mobile.

Black Desert Online has landed on PC, Xbox One and PS4 since it was first released back in 2014, but now its Mobile adaptation is available worldwide on iOS and Android after previously only being available in Japan, Korea and Taiwan. One of the first things you do when beginning your adventure is picking a Family Name, and this is something you can change if you begin to have any regrets.

Pearl Abyss' Black Desert Mobile is its own game rather than a mere port of the PC or console versions, and it's said to be "pretty good." The famous character creation suite isn't as extensive as its Online counterpart, but it still has enough depth to create an incredibly idealised version of yourself or anyone else you have in mind.

Below you'll discover how to change your Family Name.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2: Leak shows how to use split-screen for PS4 and Xbox One

How to create a Family Name in Black Desert Mobile

Creating a Family Name is one of the first things you do in Black Desert Mobile before exploring its beautiful landscape of fantasy.

The Family Name is what represents you as it's your unique identity. It cannot be duplicated, and it "will represent the characters created for your account for each server within the same region."

Regardless of what you want it to be, it must only include between 2-12 characters with only your chosen language and numbers. Family Names cannot be created with more than one language.

How do you change your Family Name in Black Desert Mobile?

You can change your Family Name in Black Desert Mobile by purchasing a Family Name Change Coupon.

This purchased Coupon will then be stored in your Inventory, and your Family Name will be changed after Pearl Abyss' next scheduled maintenance.

If you're a bit of an indecisive person who repeatedly goes back-and-forth, then you'll be happy to know that you can always return to your previous Family Name after 30 days from the date you used your Coupon.

THE GAME AWARDS 2019: How to watch and how long it lasts

Black Desert Mobile is available on iOS and Android.