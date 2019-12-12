Ashley Cole backs Jose Mourinho to win trophies at Tottenham, expresses surprise

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout.

Ashley Cole has expressed his 'surprise' at Jose Mourinho taking the Tottenham job, but claimed that he will win trophies at the club.

The former Premier League left-back also claimed that Tottenham have an 'amazing' stadium, and suggested that the job in North London suits Mourinho.

In Mourinho's previous jobs, apart from Man United and Real Madrid, he has always taken charge of a club that is waiting to lift silverware after a long while.

Well, Tottenham are in that situation, and speaking to Sky Sports News (12/12/19 at 12:05 pm), Cole backed Mourinho to do the business.

Was he surprised at Mourinho taking Tottenham job: "Surprised? Yes, a little bit," Cole told Sky Sports. “Whether fans like it or not, Tottenham have just got a new stadium, which looks amazing.

“And Jose likes to go into projects where they haven't won too much silverware. Of course, Manchester United is different. Man United is Man United.

“When he came here [Chelsea] they didn't win too much. He brought trophies here. So, whether he can do that now at Tottenham? I think he can. But how long it's going to take, I don't know.”

Mourinho secured Cole's services when he was at Arsenal, as the former Champions League winner made a controversial switch from North London to Stamford Bridge.

But during his time at Chelsea, Cole was a serial winner, mainly because of Mourinho, who will be hoping to work his magic with Spurs.

Regardless of how Mourinho leaves a job, he has always left a club having won a trophy, and if he can do that at Spurs then it'll make him an instant hero.