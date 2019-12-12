Quick links

Arsenal

UEFA Champions League

Arsenal fans react to Serge Gnabry display for Bayern Munich

Subhankar Mondal
Serge Gnarby of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring a goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serge Gnabry, who left Arsenal in 2016, played well for Bayern Munich against Tottenham Hotspur.

Serge Gnabry of Muenchen looks on as he arrives prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in...

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Serge Gnabry for Bayern Munich against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gnabry was in action for German giants Bayern in their Champions League Group B game against Premier League club Tottenham at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

The former Arsenal winger played well and helped the Bundesliga outfit win 3-1.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old took four shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 91.8%, took 63 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles.

 

Gnabry was at Arsenal from 2011 until 2016, but the winger failed to establish himself in the Gunners’ first team.

After making a handful of appearances for the North London club’s senior team and a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, the Germany international moved to Werder Bremen in 2016 before being snapped up by Bayern in 2017.

Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Gnabry and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich shooting to goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...

Serge Gnabry of Muenchen tries to score during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch