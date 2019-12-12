Arsenal fans react to Serge Gnabry display for Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry, who left Arsenal in 2016, played well for Bayern Munich against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Serge Gnabry for Bayern Munich against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gnabry was in action for German giants Bayern in their Champions League Group B game against Premier League club Tottenham at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

The former Arsenal winger played well and helped the Bundesliga outfit win 3-1.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old took four shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 91.8%, took 63 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles.

Gnabry was at Arsenal from 2011 until 2016, but the winger failed to establish himself in the Gunners’ first team.

After making a handful of appearances for the North London club’s senior team and a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, the Germany international moved to Werder Bremen in 2016 before being snapped up by Bayern in 2017.

Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Gnabry and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Bayern 10 - 2 Spurs. Thank you Gnabry. #COYG — Revolutionaire (@DennisTambo) December 11, 2019

gnabry masterclass — ً (@AFCMahad) December 11, 2019

Unpopular opinion: The biggest mistake made by Arsenal in the last decade, is letting Gnabry go.#AFC — The Adidas Era (@AFC_AdidasEra) December 11, 2019

Serge Gnabry is such a fine footballer. — Arsène Cross (@don_cross_AFC) December 11, 2019

Gnabry is too good man — Jørgen (@jorgenAFC) December 11, 2019

Gnabry is soo good. — Ben (@BenAFC) December 11, 2019

Gnabry tearing Danny Rose a new one #FCBTOT — Steveö (@SteveoAFC1) December 11, 2019

Watching Serge Gnabry play is something special, somewhat sad as well whilst being an Arsenal fan. What an absolute baller. #AFC #BAYTOT — trill (@justzxin) December 11, 2019

It’s actually painful to watch Bayern as it just reminds me of how much of a mistake that it was to lose Gnabry — Leon (@LeonMB_AFC) December 11, 2019

Was gnabry this good when he was at arsenal??? — Kez (@KezAFC) December 11, 2019