Arsenal fans react on Twitter to Nicolas Pepe fitness update

Arsenal unveil new signing Nicolas Pepe at London Colney on July 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Freddie Ljungberg's Arsenal won their last game but the Gunners may find themselves without Emirates Stadium ace Nicolas Pepe against the Premier League champions.

Nicolas Pépé of Arsenal FC during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the Gunners' latest injury update, in particular the prognosis for Nicolas Pepe, who is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with the champions at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe was one of Arsenal's standout players in the Premier League game against West Ham, scoring a superb curling effort to put his side ahead after Nicolas Martinelli's equaliser and then providing the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's third.

 

 

However, the Ivory Coast international sustained a bruised knee in the 3-1 win over the Hammers and, having been ruled out of the Europa League meeting with Standard Liege, he is "being assessed ahead of Manchester City on Sunday".

Needless to say some Arsenal fans were not impressed and took to social media to voice their concerns:

Pepe has arguably struggled to justify his expensive transfer fee in his early days at Arsenal but given his undeniable impact on the game against West Ham, it looks as though things could finally be clicking for him - and hopefully the rest of the team.

The 24-year-old has made 18 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring four goals and claiming four assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Nicolas Pepe takes on Arsenal assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on August 15, 2019 in St Albans, England.

