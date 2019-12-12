Arsenal fans react on Twitter to Nicolas Pepe fitness update

Freddie Ljungberg's Arsenal won their last game but the Gunners may find themselves without Emirates Stadium ace Nicolas Pepe against the Premier League champions.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the Gunners' latest injury update, in particular the prognosis for Nicolas Pepe, who is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with the champions at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe was one of Arsenal's standout players in the Premier League game against West Ham, scoring a superb curling effort to put his side ahead after Nicolas Martinelli's equaliser and then providing the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's third.

However, the Ivory Coast international sustained a bruised knee in the 3-1 win over the Hammers and, having been ruled out of the Europa League meeting with Standard Liege, he is "being assessed ahead of Manchester City on Sunday".

Needless to say some Arsenal fans were not impressed and took to social media to voice their concerns:

I hate west ham — Dylan (@AFCDylan_) 11 December 2019

Pepe? This club is cursed I swear. — n (@memerain23) 11 December 2019

So Pepe just came good and now he’s injured. Can we just cancel this season?? If we agree with PL to finish 16th, can we just cancel the rest of our games?? — MickeyMoneyChat (@Mickeymoneychat) 11 December 2019

Noooo Pepe needed for City ffs — ™️ (@tom_mxson) 11 December 2019

Pepe? Noo better be okay for city game — mighty raccoon ❁ (@milehkevin) 11 December 2019

No not Pepe we just need him against city — Michael (@matonzm) 11 December 2019

West Ham taking away our joy, hope they relegate to championship — Jazsen Jack Anthony (@AnthonyJayJay1) 11 December 2019

Ey pepe — Decent_Mathebula (@Cesc_Decent) 11 December 2019

Pepe has arguably struggled to justify his expensive transfer fee in his early days at Arsenal but given his undeniable impact on the game against West Ham, it looks as though things could finally be clicking for him - and hopefully the rest of the team.

The 24-year-old has made 18 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring four goals and claiming four assists, according to Transfermarkt.