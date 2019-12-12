Arsenal fans react to David Luiz display against Standard Liege

David Luiz was in action for Arsenal in the Europa League this evening.

David Luiz divided opinion when he joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, but for the fee of £7 million - as reported by The Daily Mail - he was seen as a bargain signing.

After all, the Brazil international is a very experienced central defender who can also operate as a defensive midfielder.

True, the 32-year-old has his moments and does make mistakes at the back, but Chelsea would not sign a player twice if he was not good and Paris Saint-Germain would not buy someone who is a bad footballer.

However, Luiz has been far from impressive for the Gunners this season, and although he has started 14 of the 16 Premier League games, it is perhaps because the North London outfit do not have better defenders.

The Brazilian was in action for Arsenal in their Europa League game against Standard Liege on Thursday evening, and he was not at his best.

According to WhoScored, the central defender took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 89.1%, took 67 touches, and attempted one dribble.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Luiz and have criticised him on Twitter.

Willock with a howler. Been a poor game and none of the youngsters have shone. The less said about Luiz the better. — Imran patel (@Bergy10_afc) December 12, 2019

Im fully convinced Luiz is a Chelsea agent.



Puts zero effort in and makes mistakes every other game.



He's only had 1 good game for us.



No care whatsoever. — ™️ (@AfcNas) December 12, 2019

David Luiz should not be allowed on a football pitch — Mike’ (@AFCMike1) December 12, 2019

David Luiz is the biggest clown in football bloody hell — H (@AFC_Haitham) December 12, 2019

David Luiz and Lacazette are horrendous at the moment. Absolutely shocking to think our 2 most experienced players are the ones thst need a kick up the ass. — Wajdi (@ThierryWajdiAFC) December 12, 2019

This is worryingly bad. Martinez is really poor and Luiz looks abysmal up against any opposition#AFC #UEL — James Gainsborough (@JamesGains14) December 12, 2019

Stop fielded Luiz and Sokratis together, they were useless. — #AFC_TH (@AFCThai) December 12, 2019

Luiz and Sokratis are worse than Squilacci and Djourou! Fact — Tom King (@TomAFC17) December 12, 2019

Bellerin sokratis Luiz ain’t that good are they — mark (@goodridgeAFC87) December 12, 2019

Not saying he was ever world class, but Sokratis was an adequate no-nonsense centre back when he first joined. Like every centre-back at Arsenal he's gotten worse. Same with Luiz. We'll probably make Saliba look like Titus Bramble next year. — _ (@TheGoonerAFC) December 12, 2019

Bin David Luiz please. How did we pay £8m for this awful man. — #AFC_TH (@AFCThai) December 12, 2019