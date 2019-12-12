Quick links

Arsenal fans react to David Luiz display against Standard Liege

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal congratulates David Luiz on his goal, only for VAR to dissallow it during to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at...
David Luiz was in action for Arsenal in the Europa League this evening.

(L-R) Nicolas Pepe and David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on December 08, 2019 in St Albans, England.

David Luiz divided opinion when he joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, but for the fee of £7 million - as reported by The Daily Mail - he was seen as a bargain signing.

After all, the Brazil international is a very experienced central defender who can also operate as a defensive midfielder.

True, the 32-year-old has his moments and does make mistakes at the back, but Chelsea would not sign a player twice if he was not good and Paris Saint-Germain would not buy someone who is a bad footballer.

 

However, Luiz has been far from impressive for the Gunners this season, and although he has started 14 of the 16 Premier League games, it is perhaps because the North London outfit do not have better defenders.

The Brazilian was in action for Arsenal in their Europa League game against Standard Liege on Thursday evening, and he was not at his best.

According to WhoScored, the central defender took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 89.1%, took 67 touches, and attempted one dribble.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Luiz and have criticised him on Twitter.

Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion crosses despite the efforts of David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates...

David Luiz of Arsenal and Sam Wilson Arsenal Strength and Conditioning Coach board the plane at Luton Airport on December 11, 2019 in Luton, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

