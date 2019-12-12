Quick links

Antonio Rudiger praises Frank Lampard's 'really good idea' at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2017 in London,...
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has finally made his first appearance of the season now.

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea is challenged by Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on January...

Antonio Rudiger has told the Telegraph that Frank Lampard’s idea to give him a ‘pre-season’ before bringing him back into Chelsea’s team was a great idea.

Rudiger made his first start of the season for Chelsea on Tuesday evening, and he impressed in the Blues’ victory over Lille.

Rudiger has struggled badly with injury throughout the season so far, and Lampard was eager not to rush the German back.

Although that meant that Rudiger was back in training for a long time before playing, it also ensured that he was fully fit when back in Chelsea’s starting line-up.

 

And Rudiger said: “The coach let me have a little pre-season. It was for two-and-a-half, almost three weeks. I really thank him. It was good for the legs, but not for the heart, so it was a really good idea from him.

“I have to say thank you to everyone – the backroom staff, the coaches for their patience, and also the fans for their patience.”

Chelsea haven’t looked the most secure at the back throughout the campaign so far, so Rudiger’s return to full health is a major boost.

Frank Lampard the head coach

The experienced centre-back remains Chelsea’s finest defender, even though Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma have stepped into Lampard’s side’s defence and performed well.

Chelsea are next in action at the weekend against Bournemouth, when Rudiger looks likely to start again for the Blues.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

