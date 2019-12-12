Antonio Rudiger praises Frank Lampard's 'really good idea' at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has finally made his first appearance of the season now.

Antonio Rudiger has told the Telegraph that Frank Lampard’s idea to give him a ‘pre-season’ before bringing him back into Chelsea’s team was a great idea.

Rudiger made his first start of the season for Chelsea on Tuesday evening, and he impressed in the Blues’ victory over Lille.

Rudiger has struggled badly with injury throughout the season so far, and Lampard was eager not to rush the German back.

Although that meant that Rudiger was back in training for a long time before playing, it also ensured that he was fully fit when back in Chelsea’s starting line-up.

And Rudiger said: “The coach let me have a little pre-season. It was for two-and-a-half, almost three weeks. I really thank him. It was good for the legs, but not for the heart, so it was a really good idea from him.

“I have to say thank you to everyone – the backroom staff, the coaches for their patience, and also the fans for their patience.”

Chelsea haven’t looked the most secure at the back throughout the campaign so far, so Rudiger’s return to full health is a major boost.

The experienced centre-back remains Chelsea’s finest defender, even though Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma have stepped into Lampard’s side’s defence and performed well.

Chelsea are next in action at the weekend against Bournemouth, when Rudiger looks likely to start again for the Blues.