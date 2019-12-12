Ally McCoist backs Leeds to earn promotion, but sends Aston Villa warning

Both Aston Villa and Leeds United were involved in the playoffs last season, with Dean Smith's side coming out on top.

Ally McCoist has backed Leeds United to earn promotion to the Premier League but warned that they could end up like Aston Villa and find themselves struggling to survive.

The former Scotland striker claimed that he is 'enjoying' watching Aston Villa play, but pointed out how they are only just above the drop zone in England's top-flight - McCoist thinks something not too dissimilar could happen to Leeds if they make a return to the promised land.

Both Villa and Leeds were involved in the playoffs last season, with Dean Smith's side beating Derby County in the final at Wembley in May.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (11/12/19 at 6:15 am), McCoist thinks the time has come for Leeds to return to the Premier League.

"Yes [Leeds are coming up]," McCoist told TalkSport. "I really hope they do come up. I like them.

On whether Leeds could settle in the Premier League if they came up: "Oooh, it's difficult, isn't it?! Yesterday, I was looking at that [Premier League] table. I am enjoying watching Aston Villa and they are only one place above the relegation zone.

"So to answer your question, I just think that they have a great fanbase, Leeds. They have been out of the top-flight for too long. Can they come up and stay up? I think they will come up. But I don't [know if they can stay up]."

Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table, at this moment in time, as they are 11 points clear of third-placed Fulham.

As for Villa, they are one place above the relegation zone, as they have produced a number of indifferent performances and results this term despite looking very good on the eye.

It would be great for the Premier League if Leeds can make a return, as their presence would without a doubt enhance England's top-flight because of the size of the club and its fanbase.