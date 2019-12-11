Who played the pigeon lady in Home Alone? Fans joke about who they’d want in Disney remake!

Remakes of films are pouring out left, right and centre. From Disney's live-action classics to 80s reboots, no film is safe from being revamped for the 21st century.

For the most part, these remakes have been smash hits. Think of Jumanji, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book, all of these films were mega successes.

But there is one film that fans are up in arms about over its remake: Home Alone.

Disney+ and Twentieth Century Fox are coming together to remake the Christmas classic, 29 years after the original aired. And they've just released the initial cast, which has been met with a surprisingly good response.

However, there is one favourite cast member who fans are curious to know more about when it comes to the remake... The pigeon lady!

Who played the pigeon lady in Home Alone?

In Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, viewers were introduced to a new character, simply called pigeon lady in the credits.

It wasn't long before she won over both Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) and viewers, becoming a favourite in the series.

The pigeon lady was played by Irish actress, Brenda Fricker who has since retired from acting.

Brenda Fricker: Biography

Brenda is originally from Dublin, Ireland and is now 74 years old, as of December 2019.

Although most might know her as the pigeon lady from Home Alone, she has actually acted in some seriously big Hollywood movies. She even won an Oscar!

In 1989, Brenda won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mrs. Brown in My Left Foot. She played opposite acting legend, Daniel Day-Lewis.

Since then, she held smaller and smaller roles in minor TV shows and made-for-television films.

Brenda's last role was in 2013, starring as Mrs. Smith in Canadian TV drama, Forgive Me.

Who will play Pigeon Lady in the Home Alone remake?

As of yet, Disney+ has not released a full cast list, so we don't know who will play pigeon lady. It hasn't even been confirmed if there will be a role for her in the remake, as she appears only in the second film.

But hopefully, if all goes well with the first remake, they'd follow up with the second.

Although only three cast members have been confirmed, that hasn't stopped fans giving their two cents on who they'd like to see cast in all of the other roles.

So far, everyone from Piers Morgan to Miles Teller has been thought of as making an excellent pigeon lady - obviously all as a joke suggestion! But our favourite serious consideration for the role has to go to Melissa McCarty.

@Miles_Teller you should play the pigeon lady in any future remake of Home Alone #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/egpq0VHPrp — JdaH (@NJHuss) November 29, 2016

So far, just three Home Alone cast members have been confirmed. Archie Yates, of JoJo Rabbit fame, has been cast as the lead of Kevin. SNL comedians Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney have been roped in to play the parents of Kevin.