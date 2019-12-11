Where can I buy Pictionary Air? Christmas 2019’s must-have party game

Pictionary Air is a fresh new twist on the party game classic and it's proving popular this Christmas.

There are countless family traditions that all come to the fore over Christmas.

Of course, you have your present opening, if you live in the UK you might watch the Queen's Speech and then there's obviously the highlight of Christmas Day, Christmas dinner.

Besides the usual formalities of Christmas, you might plonk yourself in front of the TV to enjoy some of the festive specials that always appear at this time of year or perhaps you'll rope your family into playing a party game.

It is the latter where we turn our attention to here as Mattel, the minds behind the game Pictionary have introduced a fresh new twist on the classic game this year.

FROZEN 2 MERCH IS HERE: Get the singing Elsa doll from Frozen 2 in time for Christmas!

What is Pictionary Air?

Like classic Pictionary, the all-new Pictionary Air sees players given clues which they have to draw out and get their team to guess what they are.

What's different about Pictionary Air though, is that, unlike standard Pictionary which uses paper or a whiteboard, you need a special pen and a device of your choosing, whether that's a phone or tablet.

Rather than drawing the clue down on a piece of paper, you scrawl it in mid-air, with the image appearing on the screen of the device being used for the game.

Where to buy

Unsurprisingly, the new twist on Pictionary has been hugely popular in the run up to Christmas.

At the time of writing, Pictionary Air is out of stock at most retailers with eBay appearing to be your best bet if you want to land Pictionary Air ahead of December 25th with Amazon Marketplace also stocking the game.

With it being eBay and Amazon Marketplace, however, prices for Pictionary Air are somewhat higher than in shops where the new game was priced at around £15-£20 and could instead cost you around £35-£40 or higher so be careful not to overpay for anything.

Taking stock

If you want to keep tabs on which retailers currently have Pictionary Air in stock, you can head over to Stock Informer which has all the info you need about which retailers currently have Pictionary Air available to buy.