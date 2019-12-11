Virgil van Dijk shares what he told Liverpool's Mo Salah after Salzburg win

Liverpool managed to secure their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League last night.

Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool’s official website that he said to Mo Salah that he could have made the job easier for his side last night.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Red Bull Salzburg yesterday, with Salah scoring Jurgen Klopp’s side’s second goal on the night.

However, the Egyptian attacker was guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances before he eventually tucked home.

Salah had a handful of opportunities at 0-0 to put Liverpool in the lead, but he fluffed his lines.

And Van Dijk could not resist poking fun at his Liverpool teammate after the game.

"He could have made it a little bit easier for us tonight! I told him that as well, that he tried to make it a little bit more excited for the crowd maybe,” Van Dijk said.

"He missed a chance in the first half, a big one, but you see his goal in the second half and that's the quality he has got, like the rest of the players.”

Salah’s profligacy in front of goal made it a nervy night for Liverpool, as they looked to seal their progress to the knockout stages.

The Reds ultimately showed their quality in the second half though, as Naby Keita and Salah sealed the three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men.