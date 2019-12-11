Quick links

Virgil van Dijk shares what he told Liverpool's Mo Salah after Salzburg win

John Verrall
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
Liverpool managed to secure their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League last night.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool’s official website that he said to Mo Salah that he could have made the job easier for his side last night.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Red Bull Salzburg yesterday, with Salah scoring Jurgen Klopp’s side’s second goal on the night.

However, the Egyptian attacker was guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances before he eventually tucked home.

Salah had a handful of opportunities at 0-0 to put Liverpool in the lead, but he fluffed his lines.

 

And Van Dijk could not resist poking fun at his Liverpool teammate after the game.

"He could have made it a little bit easier for us tonight! I told him that as well, that he tried to make it a little bit more excited for the crowd maybe,” Van Dijk said.

"He missed a chance in the first half, a big one, but you see his goal in the second half and that's the quality he has got, like the rest of the players.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in...

Salah’s profligacy in front of goal made it a nervy night for Liverpool, as they looked to seal their progress to the knockout stages.

The Reds ultimately showed their quality in the second half though, as Naby Keita and Salah sealed the three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

