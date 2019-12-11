Virgil van Dijk praises Liverpool's Naby Keita

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita now has two goals on his last two appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Virgil van Dijk has praised Naby Keita on Liverpool’s official website, after the midfielder showed his quality for the Reds again in the Champions League last night.

Keita hit the back of the net for Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg, as he continues to push for more regular starts.

The Guinean has struggled for game time this season, with Jurgen Klopp handing him just one Premier League start.

However, Keita has now scored two goals in his last two Liverpool appearances.

And Van Dijk was delighted for Keita, as he feels he is a player with great quality.

"It was a big night for him and I'm very happy for him to be that important and hopefully he can keep being important like the rest of the boys,” Van Dijk said.

"He's a very good player and we all can see that and today he showed it with the goal as well.”

Keita’s goal helped to settle Liverpool’s nerves last night in what was a testing fixture in Austria.

Klopp’s men went into the game knowing that they needed at least a point to ensure that they qualified to the knockout stages, but Salzburg came flying out the blocks.

Liverpool had some struggles, but eventually proved their class with a fine second-half performance.

Keita and Mo Salah both got on the scoresheet, as Liverpool went through as group winners.