Virgil van Dijk praises Liverpool's Naby Keita

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita now has two goals on his last two appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Virgil van Dijk has praised Naby Keita on Liverpool’s official website, after the midfielder showed his quality for the Reds again in the Champions League last night.

Keita hit the back of the net for Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg, as he continues to push for more regular starts.

The Guinean has struggled for game time this season, with Jurgen Klopp handing him just one Premier League start.

However, Keita has now scored two goals in his last two Liverpool appearances.

 

And Van Dijk was delighted for Keita, as he feels he is a player with great quality.

"It was a big night for him and I'm very happy for him to be that important and hopefully he can keep being important like the rest of the boys,” Van Dijk said.

"He's a very good player and we all can see that and today he showed it with the goal as well.”

Keita’s goal helped to settle Liverpool’s nerves last night in what was a testing fixture in Austria.

Klopp’s men went into the game knowing that they needed at least a point to ensure that they qualified to the knockout stages, but Salzburg came flying out the blocks.

Liverpool had some struggles, but eventually proved their class with a fine second-half performance.

Keita and Mo Salah both got on the scoresheet, as Liverpool went through as group winners.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

