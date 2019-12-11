'Unbelievable' Jed Wallace justifies Aston Villa links with Millwall magic

Jed Wallace has eight goals and six Championship assists for Gary Rowett's side - is he ready for the Premier League with Aston Villa?

Gary Rowett was full of praise for the electric Jed Wallace as the £10 million Aston Villa target inspired Millwall’s shock 2-1 win away at Bristol City on Tuesday night, speaking to The Mirror (11 November, pull-out page 7).

A rapid winger who flopped at Wolverhampton Wanderers could potentially make a surprise return to the Midlands during the upcoming January transfer window.

Wallace is in the form of his life right now and, according to The Express (1 December, page 65), Villa boss Dean Smith has been sending scouts to watch the 25-year-old in action.

The Premier League strugglers would no doubt have been left blown away by Wallace’s latest match winning performance as high-flying Bristol City were stunned on their own Ashton Gate turf. The Millwall talisman slalomed away from his marker to fire home a brilliant opener before setting up Jake Cooper’s decisive second with a pinpoint free-kick.

And Rowett made sure to single out a player who has now produced eight goals and six assists during a stellar campaign.

“It seems Jed is instrumental in everything we achieve at the moment,” enthused the ex-Birmingham City boss. “His recent stats are unbelievable.”

Wallace’s unstoppable displays from the right-hand side suggest he is quickly outgrowing the bottom half of the Championship but the big test is whether he can make the step up to Premier League level.