Report: Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison set for new Leicester City deal

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be interested in the Leicester City ace's services in January as a replacement for Spurs man Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham Hotspur could be close to missing out on reported target James Maddison as Leicester City are set to offer the midfielder a lucrative new contract, according to a report in The Mirror.

Maddison has been a revelation at the King Power Stadium this season, with seven goals and three assists from 17 appearances in all competitions, including five and three in 15 Premier League games (Transfermarkt).

The 23-year-old joined Leicester in the summer of 2018 from Norwich City for a reported £20million fee (BBC Sport) and has 14 goals and 10 assists from 55 appearances, so it's little surprise that he's now being linked with other clubs.

According to the Daily Star (5 October 2019, page 51), Tottenham have made Maddison their top target to replace Christian Eriksen in 2020, while Jose Mourinho's old club Manchester United are also said to be interested in the England man's services.

However, Leicester are reportedly working hard behind the scenes to keep their squad from being picked apart, and one such move has been for the Foxes to offer Maddison - whose current deal is until 2023 - a "bumper long-term" new deal, along with reported Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been just one of many to praise Maddison's abilities, being quoted by Leicester Live as saying in November: "He’s a player of outstanding technical ability.

"He has an eye for an incisive pass, his set-play delivery is world class, absolutely top. With his club now he is in a position as a number eight that he’s really learning more and more about work off the ball."