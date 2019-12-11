Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans react to reports that Harry Kane is frustrated at being rested for Bayern game

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on during a press conference at Allianz Arena on December 10, 2019 in Munich, Germany. Tottenham Hotspur will face FC Bayern Muenchen...
Harry Kane is set to miss Tottenham Hotspur's away clash at Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane attends Tottenham Hotspur training at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 10, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have provided their views after a report suggested that Harry Kane is frustrated at being rested for Spurs' Champions League clash against Bayern Munich tonight. 

The Evening Standard has claimed that Kane is frustrated at Jose Mourinho's decision to rest him in what is a dead-rubber European tie because it dents his chances fo winning the Golden Boot.

It is said that Kane understands Mourinho's decision to put the team first, but he is keen to play every game for his boyhood club.

 

Some Tottenham fans made it clear that Kane is unable to play every game for the club given their workload and that he needs the rest. 

Others urged him to concentrate on trying to get the best out of the team rather than worrying about the Golden Boot, as their key man will now watch from home. 

Mourinho told Football London that Kane hasn't even travelled to Germany, as a number of the back-up players and youngsters are set to get a shot at the German giants. 

Tottenham's main priority is to close the gap on the top-four, and if they have the chance to rest key players, as they do now, then it's vital they do so. 

Whilst Mourinho wasn't in charge the last time Bayern put seven past the London club, he will be keen for those who will take part tonight, take their chances and provide him with a number of selection headaches. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Kane's reported frustration:  

