Tottenham fans react to reports that Harry Kane is frustrated at being rested for Bayern game

Harry Kane is set to miss Tottenham Hotspur's away clash at Bayern Munich.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have provided their views after a report suggested that Harry Kane is frustrated at being rested for Spurs' Champions League clash against Bayern Munich tonight.

The Evening Standard has claimed that Kane is frustrated at Jose Mourinho's decision to rest him in what is a dead-rubber European tie because it dents his chances fo winning the Golden Boot.

It is said that Kane understands Mourinho's decision to put the team first, but he is keen to play every game for his boyhood club.

Some Tottenham fans made it clear that Kane is unable to play every game for the club given their workload and that he needs the rest.

Others urged him to concentrate on trying to get the best out of the team rather than worrying about the Golden Boot, as their key man will now watch from home.

Mourinho told Football London that Kane hasn't even travelled to Germany, as a number of the back-up players and youngsters are set to get a shot at the German giants.

Tottenham's main priority is to close the gap on the top-four, and if they have the chance to rest key players, as they do now, then it's vital they do so.

Whilst Mourinho wasn't in charge the last time Bayern put seven past the London club, he will be keen for those who will take part tonight, take their chances and provide him with a number of selection headaches.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Kane's reported frustration:

Something Poch would never do. Never let players dictate their play time. He needs to rest — Hotspur Banter (@Hotspur_Banter) December 10, 2019

Why’s he thinking of a golden boot? He can’t play every game. Rest up for the weekend. — Paul Audere Est Facere (@paulyboym1) December 10, 2019

Start thinking about trophies rather than golden boots. Playing dead rubbers risking injury will damage our chances of winning trophies. — graham (@grahamroon) December 10, 2019

Disgraceful attitude if true.... — Pipes 71 (@pipecocksenior) December 11, 2019

It's not about Golden Boots, Harry, boy.

Its about THFC. — Kernow Spurs (@Kernowspurs) December 10, 2019

Doubt he said this — Warren backhus (@warren_backhus) December 10, 2019

I love Harry (obviously) but he needs to wind his neck in about this playing every game thing. It's great to beat records but it won't do him or the team any favours in the long run — Jonny Ireland (@irelandofjonny) December 10, 2019