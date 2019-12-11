Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho's reported words to Serge Aurier

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serge Aurier has generally impressed at Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho took charge.

Jose Mourinho manager

Tottenham Hotspur fans are laughing at suggestions that Jose Mourinho has told Serge Aurier he can become one of the best right-backs in world football.

Aurier has been given a new lease of life at Spurs since Mourinho took charge, with the Ivorian generally impressing.

 

Foot Mercato now say that Mourinho has become a huge fan of Aurier already, and he has told the right-back he can become the leading player in his position in world football.

But Spurs fans are in disbelief that Aurier has that much potential and they have laughed at Mourinho’s apparent motivational comments.

When Mourinho took over there were fears that Aurier wouldn’t actually fit in under him, as he is so unreliable defensively.

However, the Portuguese boss has developed a system which allows Aurier to play in attacking areas and limits the defending he has had to do.

Aurier did struggle during Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester United, but he has otherwise coped very well in recent weeks at Spurs.

It seems likely that the 26-year-old will be rested this evening, when Spurs take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch