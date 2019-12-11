Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho's reported words to Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier has generally impressed at Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho took charge.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are laughing at suggestions that Jose Mourinho has told Serge Aurier he can become one of the best right-backs in world football.

Aurier has been given a new lease of life at Spurs since Mourinho took charge, with the Ivorian generally impressing.

Foot Mercato now say that Mourinho has become a huge fan of Aurier already, and he has told the right-back he can become the leading player in his position in world football.

But Spurs fans are in disbelief that Aurier has that much potential and they have laughed at Mourinho’s apparent motivational comments.

Buahahahahahahaha — Rohan J (@9dash_________) December 10, 2019

He's wrong — H U Khan (@Huk06) December 10, 2019

It will be Jose's greatest achievement in football — Deco (@miamibyrne) December 10, 2019

Has he seen him defend? — BrandonFSU (@FSUmanager) December 10, 2019

Surely even Aurier doesnt believe this!?!? — Daniel Parry (@danielparry153) December 10, 2019

When Mourinho took over there were fears that Aurier wouldn’t actually fit in under him, as he is so unreliable defensively.

However, the Portuguese boss has developed a system which allows Aurier to play in attacking areas and limits the defending he has had to do.

Aurier did struggle during Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester United, but he has otherwise coped very well in recent weeks at Spurs.

It seems likely that the 26-year-old will be rested this evening, when Spurs take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.